Jan Oberg

March 3, 2022

I am happy to inform you about my latest column in China’s leading Global Times – with the title above. Read it here and when you are anyhow there, look around: Many different subjects from the Western media and many different angles from a country we all need to know more about. Not the least now when the pluralism and scope have been reduced ad absurdum in the Western mainstream media (MSM).

The illustration is, in my view, spot-on – and thus matches my spot-on points 😜