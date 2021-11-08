Daniel Ellsberg & others: The US almost nuked China in 1958 – is this also a real risk today?

Daniel Ellsberg

November 8, 2021

Given the intellectual and ethical status of many leaders in today’s world, this is not – as it may seem – a far-fetched question. It must be raised and discussed since the shocking revelation made by Daniel Ellsberg (1) earlier this year.

In 1958, the US had a president – Dwight D. Eisenhower – who was himself a military man. Military people are often more cautious about war because they know much better than politicians what it would mean to start and fight a real war. What would Western leaders do today if a hard dilemma came up?

The 12-min documentary below should – together with other articles we have published on this issue – serve as a wake-up call for those who believe that nuclear war is something that belongs only to the past.

Young people who engage wonderfully in climate issues seem not to have a clue about this issue and the general phenomenon of militarism.

We should remind ourselves of the fundamental truth stated by Albert Einstein that “The unleashed power of the atom has changed everything save our modes of thinking and we thus drift toward unparalleled catastrophe.”

We are drifting toward catastrophe. This video gives ample evidence of why and how.

And the US has unleashed a Cold War on China as we’ve documented in TFF’s “Behind The Smokescreen” Report.

Jan Oberg

Editor

If the Norwegian Nobel Peace Committee had any integrity, or independence, as well as a substantial understanding of Alfred Nobel’s will, his intentions and what peace could be – Daniel Ellsberg would have received the Nobel Peace Prize decades ago.