The inhuman, immoral and illegal sanctions on the Iranian people

Jan Oberg and John Bosnitch

March 13, 2021

Today I had the pleasure to state my strong criticism of the ongoing brutal sanctions Western primary and secondary sanctions on Iran which deliberately hit Iranian citizens and can, therefore, be termed economic terrorism.

Terrorism differs from warfare in that they target innocent civilians to achieve a political goal: “Terrorism is, in the broadest sense, the use of intentional violence to achieve political aims. It is used in this regard primarily to refer to violence during peacetime or in the context of war against non-combatants (mostly civilians and neutral military personnel)” – to quote the entry at Wikipedia.

I was pleased to do so with John Bosnitch, a Canadian-born journalist and scholar of Serb origin, now living in Belgrade – a place where they know Western sanctions very well too.

If you think such humanitarian appeals are important, please show it here. TFF cares about the innocent victims of international conflicts – and they are in the hundreds of millions…