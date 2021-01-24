Goodbye Peace…Online book project you may follow

Connect on Linked in

By Jan Oberg

January 13, 2021

Welcome to my worldmoires – a word I have invented for the occasion. It means writing about my life in the perspective of global affairs and trends that have influenced my work and myself since I was born in the middle of the preceding century.

And the occasion?

I’m approaching the 50th anniversary of my work as a peace, conflict and future researcher.

The Transnational Foundation for Peace and Future Research, TFF, that my wife Christina and I have established turned 35 on January 1, 2021.

And I launched this writing project on January 13, 2021, marking my 70th birthday.

I hope you will find something of interest and follow the creation of the book – of which only the first small fraction is hereby launched. Now explore…