US elections and empire fall

Jan Oberg
November 4, 2020
In the early morning Europe time/late night in the US, I had an opportunity to comment on the presidential elections in the United States, together with journalist Jeff Brown in Paris.
If you like this type of discussions which are certainly different from the – uncritical – Western mainstream media coverage, please show it here:
Great intellectual conversation. I Especially found two points interesting.
First Jan’s perspective about how the West only have one solution on everything, and dont think in multiple, different solutions.
I agree. That seems to be a cultural thing in western thinking. That leads to narrow thinking.
Second, Jeff’s points about academic institutions and experts very interesting. I would like to read more about cases, where people got fired in the academic world and in the media because they had a wrong opinion.
Jeff was an interesting acquaintance and seems like a hard working man, at the end of interview 🙂
“Everyday I wake up and go, I gotta get back out there and keep writing and keep reporting no matter how depressing it gets”