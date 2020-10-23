One-On-One+ with Johan Galtung

Johan Galtung 2010 © Jan Oberg

Johan Galtung

October 23, 2020

On the occasion of Galtung’s 90th birthday tomorrow on UN Day, we bring you a conversation he had ten years ago with Riz Khan at Aljazeera about his life.

Johan and co-founder Jan Oberg have been friends and collaborated since 1974 and he’s been a TFF Associate since 1985 when TFF was set up.

Antonio Rosa, his friend and director of Transcend Media Service (TMS) summarizes:

“Johan in a nutshell – wrote more than 170 books on peace and related issues, 96 as the sole author. More than 40 have been translated into other languages and Transcend and Transform was translated into 25 languages. He has published more than 1500 articles and book chapters and over 500 Editorials for TRANSCEND Media Service.”

You’ll find hundreds of articles by Galtung on our old homepages here and here and on The Transnational that you are on, just use the search engine.

Of particular importance is Johan Galtung, Håkan Wiberg and Jan Oberg, Yugoslavia – What Should Have Been Done? – a free-to-read blog with about 2000 A4 pages that the three wrote about Yugoslavia before and during the dissolution – including the criticism, their predictions and their alternative peace plans. Not a word changed.