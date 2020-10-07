China and 25 other countries demand lifting of sanctions

Jan Oberg and James Tweedie

October 7, 2020

Here is ABC News report about it. Washington-obedient mainstream media have made little or no mention of it, Washington Post being an exception.

On October 6, 2020, we discussed the proposal in the UN on PressTV. The basic idea is expressed here – “26 countries urge Western sanctions lifting to ensure an effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

And here the link to the discussion.

In passing, you may note that Iran’s PressTV is on the urmedium platform. Google-owned YouTube has unilaterally and without any explanation close down its channel there quite some time ago.

The reason? Probably a) because of its being there could be judged (far out) as a violation of the sanctions we talk about here, b) because the West is clamping down on everything that is in the receiving end of or problematizes Western/US policies.

Normally that sort of thing is considered censorship and a tool of authoritarian states or dictatorships.

