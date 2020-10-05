How the West lost

New cold war? Chinese soldiers march in Moscow on Victory Day, 24th June 2020 © PAVEL GOLOVKIN/​POOL/​EPA-EFE/​

After the long stand-off against communism, victory seemed as total as it was sudden. But the west has since fractured and is now losing prestige and influence – does the reversal expose a moral defeat?

Anatol Lieven in the British Prospect Magazine

August 31, 2020

We post you this because it is quite extraordinary that a magazine such as Prospect would bring an analysis this devastating for Western policies since the end of the Cold War. Click to read it here as PDF.

The author

Anatol Lieven is a professor at Georgetown University in Qatar and the author among other books of America Right or Wrong: An Anatomy of American Nationalism and (with John Hulsman), Ethical Realism: A Vision for America’s Role in the World

If you benefitted from this article, please show it here so we can bring you more quality stuff like this in the future – thanks.