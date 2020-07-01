ObergComment: Today Israel’s apartheid and other illegalities develop further, the West turning its blind eye

📌 We know that many of our readers would like to see some short, pointed posts here. So, in contrast to the longer, more analytical articles we usually publish – normal for an academic institution – an Oberg Comment is a short text by the editor of The Transnational, Jan Oberg, which alerts you to one or two main points, offers some informative links for self-study or is simply a recommendation or “MustRead/Watch” with lasting educative value. Since they will be max 600 words, they are also easier to use for the media. We hope you will like the format too.

July 1, 2020

Another tragic turning point for the – falling – West as civilization. Its moral irresponsibility is expressed by its roaring silence on this crystal clear and gross violation of international law and evil done to the Palestinian people for decades.

It can be seen as a particularly nasty, nationalist form of a victim psychology à la Sigmund Freud’s Wiederholunszwang and Alice Miller’s repetition compulsion – you project onto others today what was done to you earlier.

Add to that exceptionalism (like the US), state formation through ethnic cleansing (like the US), a belief in being a Chosen People (like the US), being an extremely militarist, over-armed and nuclear power (like the US) and seeing enemies everywhere without the thought that your own behaviour may create some of them – leading to constant fear/paranoia – and you have most of a recipe for self-destruction (like the US).

Two leading countries, with the largest Jewish population – 84% of all Jews – on their way down and placing themselves outside civilised community.

How good it would be for the world and for themselves if many more Jewish people – loud and clear – spearheaded a moral revolution against the mechanisms underlying these two states.

Today – Annexation Day – CNN, BBC, the Danish Broadcasting, the Swedish Television, The Christian Science Monitor, The New York Times, The Guardian, The Times, Russia Today . . . all choose to either not mention the Annexation at all or place it very far down on their frontpage.

Note

Study Aljazeera’s excellently informative and visual mapping of the Annexation here.

