“The New World Rises In The East And…”

The author in front of a part of his photo-based, multi-media installation, “Silk Peace Art Road – SPAR” which was exhibited at the Venice Biennale 2019 and will be shown in China 2020.

May 18, 2020

Yesterday, The Necessary Teacher Training College, DNS, in Denmark held its annual conference on peace and justice. As a couple of times before, I had the honour of being invited to be the keynote speaker.

Because of the Coronavirus, it was online and not onsite – and I had produced the lecture in advance and then there was a Q&A session in the afternoon via Zoom.

The two-part lecture is now on TFF’s Vimeo Channel here:

Part 1

Part 2

If you found this lecture interesting or useful, please help us do more in the future. Remember, TFF is 100% people-financed and therefore completely independent of the government and corporate world…

You may see more videos about international politics and peace on TFF’s Vimeo Channel – but so far there are not so many. The reason is that we boycott, as far as one can, all things Google and, thus, have stopped using TFF’s YouTube Channel – Google tracks and censors organisations such as TFF probably because of its relations with US “security” politics – see some of the argument here.

So, in the near future, we shall speed up the use of the much more quality-oriented Vimeo. You may, therefore, like to subscribe to it.