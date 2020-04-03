🧸 Hey, we’re looking for artists for a new children-adult peace education book

… and for people who will pre-order it …

Ina Curic

TFF Associate

April 3, 2020

Have you often seen conflicts – big or small – escalate out of control? What do you do when it happens? Do you know how to intervene and de-escalate it again?

Do you want more peace in your everyday life? A more peaceful world? Of course, you do! So let’s create something that works with children and adults together.

Imagine Creatively is my homepage. It’s a storytelling-for-peace platform. I’m an academic with an MA in peace studies; I have taught courses and written several books before, and I have two children. I’m into both theory and practise. I know what works.

You can trust me! 🧸

I now launch an international appeal for illustrators and political cartoonists to contribute to a peace education storybook.

Each interested artist will be invited to contribute an illustration to this educational and humorous book which aims to educate children about constructive conflict-resolution necessary in the global arena.

It’ll be good public relation for the artists – a win-win. Now, let me tell you a bit more:

It will be another bedtime story for children and a waking up story for parents and adults.

I imagine it creatively as a constructive follow-on to the world-renown “Butter Battle Book” of the much endeared Dr Seuss.

When you watch it here, you’ll understand the individual-global nexus and its potential for teaching children something important about the larger world we are all part of:

My book will also include an additional workbook with an ABC of how to handle emotions and conflicts constructively.

Co-creation and the crowdfunding campaign

Now to make this dream of a book come true and spread it around the world, I’ve started a crowdfunding campaign with a literary agency for PRE-ORDERING this book.

When you pre-order it, you become a sort of midwife supporting its birth into this world.

It’s a new kind of co-creation idea – an international participatory peace project – and I tell you more about it here in a small video and text, so you know what to do to become a midwife…

But hurry up – join and support

before April 15

CLICK

I want this new book to be a story to

• challenge intellectually

• touch the heart

• offer creative and constructive ways out of conflict

• find solutions good for all

• and do it all without violence.

And I want you as a co-creating peace story-maker!

♥