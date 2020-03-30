CV – Elaheh Pooyandeh

March 30, 2020

Born in Arak, Iran, on April 16, 1989.

Favourite quote “Peace begins with a smile.”

Joined TFF as Associate in March 2020.

Key professional skills

• Experienced in project management in both national and international contexts.

• Facilitator, experienced in participatory methods in peace education, violence prevention and conflict transformation.

• Very good knowledge of disarmament in the field of chemical weapons.

• Experienced in working in diverse teams and supervising team members. • Has a background in working with special groups such as veterans, people with disabilities, youth and authorities

• Good understanding of social and cultural sensitivity and an ability to work in very diverse contexts.

• Competent in building networks and coordinating within networks.

• Pooyandel is a native Persian (Farsi) speaker, fluent in English, ability to read and understand Arabic and basic knowledge of Spanish.

Work experience

Tehran Peace Museum, International Relations Officer, October 2016 – June 2018:

• Project manager in international exchange programs, workshops and hosting guests.

• Coordination of all programs and projects related to the Chemical Weapons Convention. This included annual participation of a delegation in Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention in the Hague.

• Supervising Iranian volunteers and non-Iranian interns.

• Liaison to International organizations including ICRC, UNIC, UNHCR and UNESCO in Iran and Berghof Foundation (Germany), Mayors for Peace (Japan), International Network of Museums for Peace (Netherlands) and Organization for Prevention of Chemical Weapons (OPCW, the Netherlands).

• Participation in Conferences of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention held by the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 as well as Chemical Weapons Convention Review Conference in 2018.

• Co-author of the Peace Education Manual and Peace Island Game Manual.

• Facilitator in peace education and chemical weapons-related workshops including the regional “Summer School for Youth: Intercultural Skills” and “Autumn School for Youth: Dialogue and Peacebuilding”.

• Coordinator of Oral History project of chemical warfare survivors.

Azad University, Cultural Advisor in National Festival on Peace February 2015- January 2016:

• Designing the structure of the festival on peace for students of Azad University all over Iran.

• Consulting in implementation of the festival.

• Partnering and networking.

• Evaluation of implementation.

Janbazan Medical and Engineering Research Center, Researcher February 2014 – May 2015:

• Archiving existing documents on the use of chemical weapons against Iran Research on international capacities concerning the persecution of the use of chemical weapons against Iran.

Training and seminars

• Open Edge and the University of Bradford: Otherness Lab (UK), May 2019.

• Acting Now: Theatre of Oppressed (UK), March 2019.

• Partov Tarvij online school: Stakeholders Management, Win-Win Approach (Iran), February 2018.

• Tehran Peace Museum: Youths and Promoting Social Peaceful Skills (Iran), August 2016.

• Berghof Foundation and Tehran Peace Museum: Peace Counts (Iran), November 2014.

• Berghof Foundation’s Summer School – Peace for Young Peacebuilders (Germany), September 2014.

• Peace Boat: International Students Exchange Program on the 80th Global Voyage, September 2013.

• ICRC and Tehran Peace Museum: International Humanitarian Law (Iran), October 2012.

• International Studies Journal, National Committee of International Humanitarian Law, ICRC: Conflict Negotiations and International Humanitarian Law Simulation Workshop, April 2012.

• Chair of Human Rights, Peace and Democracy of UNESCO: National Conference of “Disarmament and Arms Trade Control” (Iran) October 2008.

Education and qualifications

University of Bradford 2018-2019

MA in Peace, Conflict and Development (Rotary Peace Fellow): This program provided an advanced understanding of the inter-relationships between conflict, development, security, and governance in developing, fragile, transitional and/or conflict-affected regions and countries.

Additional workshops on conflict sensitivity, gender lab, Venezuelan crisis simulation, climate change simulation and study visits have been held.

The MA thesis topic was “Female Representation In The Work Force and Politics: A Case Study of Islamic Republic of Iran.”

During this period, study visits to The Gambia (West Africa), the Netherlands, Norway and Northern Ireland (UK).

Shahid Beheshti University 2011-2014

LL.M. in International Law: This Program covered topics such as international public and private law, international organizations, the law of treaties, the law of the seas as well as legal methods of settlement of international disputes and states’ liability. The thesis focused on the role of NGOs in the International Criminal Court.

Shahid Beheshti University 2007-2011

B.A. in Law: This degree was focused on Iran’s legal system including constitutional law, civil code, criminal code, the law of trade and the law of administration.

Social activities

Tehran Peace Museum: Volunteer 2012-2016 and 2018 to present

During this period, several workshops were organized in cooperation with other institutes. By participating in such workshops, necessary skills as a facilitator were gained and later applied. In addition, several international programs on chemical weapons, art and education were coordinated.

Mizan Association of Shahid Beheshti University: Member 2011-2012

Among the tasks were the translation of related legal books and organizing seminars and groups studies.

Languages

Farsi: native, English: fluent (IELTS:8), Spanish, beginner and Arabic, beginner.

References

Dr. Mohammad Reza Sorouch, CEO of Tehran Peace Museum (former employer) Email: soroushmreza@gmail.com

Contact

Ms Elaheh Pooyandeh

Elaheh.pooyandeh@bradford.ac.uk

Like this: Like Loading...