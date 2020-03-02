Lying, cheating and stealing to kill

A different take on what preceded the murder of Iranian general Solemani

March 2, 2020

Introduction by Jan Oberg

Here is, first, a video sequence that has gone viral. It’s U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, telling – laughingly – an audience that CIA’s perception of truth is quite advanced; and he must know since he headed that ugly institution 2017-2018.

Listen to him saying how much “We lied, we cheated, we stole” from about 29:10 to 29:50 – and by all means, get an impression of this man’s way of seeing the world and the role of the United States in it. (Interestingly, this is from the official State Department channel on YouTube).

And here is The Greyzone’s program PushBack with Aaron Maté interviewing investigative journalist, historian and TFF Associate, Gareth Porter – which gives you insights into the role of Israel in Iraq and its provocative attacks there which were closely related to what later happened.

This is of interest because the US has shifted – a number of times – the explanation of why it liquidated the Iranian general, mostly arguing, through Pompeo, that it had information about “imminent attacks” on US facilities that had to be prevented.

