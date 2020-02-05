Gandhi’s killer evokes admiration as never before

Connect on Linked in

As Hindu nationalism continues its march across India, a cult of personality is rising around Nathuram Godse, the Hindu extremist who killed Gandhi.

Or, why is Gandhi now killed for a second time?

February 5, 2020

By Sameer Yasir

The New York Times

Indians consider Gandhi one of the fathers of their nation. But the rise of a Hindu nationalist government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has uncorked many extremist beliefs, and admiration for Gandhi’s killer, among some, has become more open. It is a sign of how much India has changed in the five and a half years since Mr Modi took power.

“Gandhi was a traitor,” said Pooja Shakun Pandey, who blames Gandhi for partition and who participated in a recent ceremony worshipping Mr Godse on the anniversary of Gandhi’s assassination.

“He deserved to be shot in the head.”

