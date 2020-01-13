EU words, words and words on the Iran nuclear deal: What about action?

Connect on Linked in

By Jan Oberg

January 13, 2020

European allies of the U-S have turned down a request by the American President to leave the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran (JCPOA).

France says it remains committed to the Iran deal, and will continue to work with other parties. Britain has pledged to remain committed too. Prime Minister Boris Johnson reaffirmed London’s support, in a phone call with Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani.

US president Donald Trump called on France, Germany, Britain and other signatories to leave the Iran deal and negotiate a new accord.

Trump withdrew the US from the agreement in May 2018 and reinstated even harder sanctions on the innocent people of Iran.

Here is my comment on Iran’s PressTV on January 10, 2020: