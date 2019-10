Connect on Linked in

October 25, 2019

Christine Tan from CNBC sits down with Huawei’s founder and CEO, Ren Zhengfei, to discuss the company’s attitude and response in the wake of being placed on the U.S. Entity List.

How did the company’s leaders feel? Has the ban seriously affected international business? How is the company restructuring in order to thrive, moving into the future?

