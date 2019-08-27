Why the West doesn’t – and cannot – understand China

By Martin Jacques, Cambridge University

August 28, 2019

A delightful conversation about the essential difference between the West and China and why they have vitally different ways of relating to other countries and cultures.

If you do business in China, travel as a tourist – which far too few Westerners do – teach international relations and the future of the world, this half an hour is about the best investment you can make to understand better what China is about – and to see the West from outside.

Jan Oberg, editor