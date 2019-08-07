Nuclear weapons states are terrorist states and these weapons are indefensible

August 6, 2019

A discussion at PressTV in – non-nuclear – Iran about the main reasons nuclear weapons must be abolished before they abolish humankind.

In this discussion, Jan Oberg argues that these weapons are illegal, morally indefensible, rest on intellectual garbage and on a fundamentally terrorist philosophy.

Their illegality is clear: No country would use them on their own territory, only on somebody elses. That is, in a situation of aggression and aggression is illegal according to the Rome Statute. There is also the 1996 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice to back up that assertion.

The argument concerning terrorism has to do with the fact that it is a central element in any definition of the concept of terrorism that it implies a deliberate attempt to harm or kill innocent people – people who are not party to a conflict – in order to instill fear and achieve a political purpose.

And there is no way nuclear weapons can be used without killing masses of innocent people.

Therefore, they should have no place in a civilized society.