Open letter to UN SG concerning Iran

Lund, Sweden, May 27, 2019
HE Secretary-General of the United Nations
António Guterres
United Nations
New York NY
REGARDING: Request for action in accordance with the UN Charter Article 99 to seek to prevent war between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.
The relation between the USA and Iran has been tense for many years. After the abrogation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and the stifling sanctions imposed by the USA on Iran, the hostility has increased to a dangerous level.
The President of the USA has repeatedly threatened Iran with military action, even talking about the
Even if a war is not started intentionally, a misunderstanding could lead to an escalation and finally to war. The situation in the Middle East is very complicated and other parties than Iran and the USA might contribute a sparkle to start the fire, with or without intention.
The President of the USA, Donald Trump, wrote on May 19th: “If Iran wants a fight, that will be the official end of Iran”.
The administration does not feel restrained by congressional approval. The USA has placed an
Iranian officials have responded that they are fully prepared to fight.
We see this as a threat to peace as described in the UN Charter Art. 39.
In conclusion, we hereby refer to the duty of the Secretary-General to urge the UNSC to take action to prevent war if the parties in a conflict are unable to do so on their own.
That the parties do not seem willing to negotiate, increases the urgency for a UN intervention for peace. That intervention could take the forms described in the UN C
We sincerely hope that you, Secretary General, will take action in the UNSC, according to the UN Charter Art. 99, to decrease the tension and reduce the
Sincerely
TFF Board
Ina Curic
Jan Oberg
Annette Schiffmann
Thore Vestby
Gunnar Westberg
Thank you for this important and timely letter. I hope that UN Secretary General and all other individuals who are in positions of power and who are concerned about the developing threats against Iran will respond seriously to this letter and will take action to prevent a catastrophe that will make the Iraq war look like cakewalk.
The tragedy is that US’s hysterical and insane policy towards Iran is totally based on exaggerated or non-existent Iranian threat. Iran took part in long negotiations with all the five permanent members of the Security Council plus Germany, and reached a landmark nuclear deal that has strictly blocked all the paths to Iran’s acquisition of nuclear power. Prior to the completion of the nuclear deal, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that is in charge of ensuring non-proliferation in a report stressed that Iran’s nuclear programme had been peaceful and there had been no deviation towards military purposes.
So far, in 14 separate reports the IAEA has stressed that Iran has meticulously abided by all the terms of the agreement. It was President Trump who violated that deal by withdrawing from it and imposing extraterritorial sanctions on Iran.
The issue transcends Iran and the crippling sanctions that Trump has imposed on Iranian people. It is now a matter of international law and whether the international community wishes to live in a rule-based system or follow the law of the jungle.
For all these reasons, it is incumbent upon the United Nations to take serious and urgent action to stop this madness, and openly announce that the war that the United States is contemplating against Iran is a war of aggression that is contrary to UN Charter and that it must be stopped immediately.
Militarizing development, research and science and maintaining a permanent arms economy for geopolitical, corporate and private gain has clearly become an unacceptable and economically unsustainable concept. It is very likely that the much needed conversion or the demilitarization of science cultures and institutions will stimulate different directions and content in our knowledge systems. Re-channeling the obsession with violence and misguided militarism, deconstructing the cult of war as an institution in society by teaching and deepening awareness of the collective immaturity, the psychopathology and inhumanity involved through open, transparent and constructive dialogue that can advance instead an education for a sustainable future concerned with ecological integrity and the future of humanity is the better way.
From: PAEP Millennium Statement: Minding Our Future
