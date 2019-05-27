Open letter to UN SG concerning Iran

Lund, Sweden, May 27, 2019

HE Secretary-General of the United Nations

António Guterres

United Nations

New York NY

REGARDING: Request for action in accordance with the UN Charter Article 99 to seek to prevent war between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The relation between the USA and Iran has been tense for many years. After the abrogation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and the stifling sanctions imposed by the USA on Iran, the hostility has increased to a dangerous level.

The President of the USA has repeatedly threatened Iran with military action, even talking about the total destruction of the country. These threats must be taken seriously.

Even if a war is not started intentionally, a misunderstanding could lead to an escalation and finally to war. The situation in the Middle East is very complicated and other parties than Iran and the USA might contribute a sparkle to start the fire, with or without intention.

The President of the USA, Donald Trump, wrote on May 19th: “If Iran wants a fight, that will be the official end of Iran”.

The administration does not feel restrained by congressional approval. The USA has placed an aircraft carrier in waters close to Iran and is threatening to move large contingents of troops into the area.

Iranian officials have responded that they are fully prepared to fight.

We see this as a threat to peace as described in the UN Charter Art. 39.

In conclusion, we hereby refer to the duty of the Secretary-General to urge the UNSC to take action to prevent war if the parties in a conflict are unable to do so on their own.

That the parties do not seem willing to negotiate, increases the urgency for a UN intervention for peace. That intervention could take the forms described in the UN C harter Art 33.2.

We sincerely hope that you, Secretary General, will take action in the UNSC, according to the UN Charter Art. 99, to decrease the tension and reduce the risk of war.

Sincerely

TFF Board

Ina Curic

Jan Oberg

Annette Schiffmann

Thore Vestby

Gunnar Westberg





