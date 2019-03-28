By Gareth Porter

Video from March 16, 2014

Investigate reporter, historian and TFF Associate, Gareth Porter, in one of the world’s leading experts on how and why the nuclear issue between Iran and the US/West came about.

His book, Manufacturing Crisis: The Untold Story of the Iran Nuclear Scare, is a classic and must-read for those who want to know in depth the history and the games played over decades by the U.S. and Israel against Iran.

It is also relevant as a background to the negotiated JCPOA, or “nuclear deal” with Iran in 2015 (that the U.S. later withdrew from).

This video is one part in a small series at The Real News Network – a network that will enlighten any student, researcher and concerned citizen.





When you’ve seen that and other videos with Gareth Porter, you’ll probably like to get all the documentation found in the book. We recommend you do.

That will enable you to assess how the mainstream media – also in this case – have fed you all kinds of politically biased information and a uniform anti-Iranian perspective.

It has been framing the issue in such a way that they have served well the elites who, as it seems, seek to harm Iran in a series of ways.

May we also point your attention in the direction of the 2018 series by eminent Oxford scholar and TFF Associate, Farhang Jahanpour – “Not Iran Too!”

Jan Oberg

Editor