IAEA reconfirms Iran commitment to nuclear deal

Or just how unreasonable US policies against Iran are

January 31, 2019 on Press TV

President Trump doesn’t accept the view of Iran and its behaviour that is stated in the report from the National Intelligence Office.

He characterizes his intellligence people as “extremely passive and naive” and says – “Be careful of Iran. Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!” here quoted from Newsweek:

“The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran. They are wrong!”

So now you know it: Donald Trump has better intelligence than the rest of the US.

Here Robert Kelley, former inspector at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna and Jan Oberg, TFF, discuss the general issues of inspections, sanctions and US foreign policy against Iran in spite of Iran’s 100% compliance with the 2015 JCPOA – Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action – which is one of the most significant victories for diplomacy and negotiations as conflict-resolution tools and from which the US has unilaterally withdrawn.

For further understanding

We’d like to point your attention in the direction of the TFF Series “Not Iran Too!” – ten articles which are parts of a book written by one of the world’s leading experts on Iran and the Middle East, Oxford professor Dr. Farhang Jahanpour who is also a former Board member of the Transnational Foundation.

And here is dozens of other research-based, public education materials about Iran, nuclear weapons, sanctions etc.

And the links below and to the right here.