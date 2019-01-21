A Guide to Martin Luther King, Jr.

By Jan Oberg
January 21, 2019 – Martin Luther King Day
Since The Transnational is also a public education site, we believe a handy, comprehensive guide to materials about Martin Luther King, Jr. should be found here:
For his indisputable greatness as a human being, thinker and activist and for you to see just how far today’s
Such
Martin Luther King, Jr. has a series of messages for today’s world – and inspires anyone who
We are particularly fascinated by his elaborations of the concept of The Beloved Community.
And we’ve published two other guides earlier:
Michel Chossudovsky, TFF Associate, Global Research Guide to Martin Luther King, Jr.
Robert Burrowes, Nonviolence or Nonexistence? The L
Cornell University’s primary sources
Clayborn Carson, The Autobiography of Martin Luther King, Jr. – and other publications on Goodreads
“I Have A Dream” speech – video