Jake Lynch explains peace journalism

By Jake Lynch, TFF Associate

January 7, 2018

Dr Jake Lynch, former BBC newsreader, political correspondent for Sky News and Sydney correspondent for the Independent, is the director of the Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies at the University of Sydney and one of the most published authors in the field of Peace Journalism.

His debut novel, Blood on the Stone: An Oxford Detective Story of the 17th Century, is published by Unbound Books.

Jake has spent 20 years developing and researching Peace Journalism, in theory and practice. He is the author of seven books and over 50 refereed articles and book chapters.

His work in this field was recognised with the award of the 2017 Luxembourg Peace Prize, by the Schengen Peace Foundation. He served for two years as Secretary General of the International Peace Research Association, having organised its biennial global conference in Sydney, in 2010.

Before taking up an academic post, Jake enjoyed a 17-year career in journalism , with spells as a Political Correspondent in Westminster, for Sky News, and the Sydney Correspondent for the Independent newspaper, culminating in a role as an on-screen presenter for BBC World Television News. Lynch is a member of the TRANSCEND Network for Peace Development Environment and advisor for TRANSCEND Media Service.

He is the co-author, with Annabel McGoldrick, of Peace Journalism (Hawthorn Press, 2005), and Debates in Peace Journalism, Sydney University Press and TRANSCEND University Press.

He also co-authored with Johan Galtung and Annabel McGoldrick ‘Reporting Conflict: An Introduction to Peace Journalism,’ which TMS editor Antonio C. S. Rosa translated to Portuguese.

His most recent book of scholarly research is A Global Standard for Reporting Conflict (Taylor & Francis, 2014).

This article originally appeared on Transcend Media Service (TMS) on 7 Jan 2019.