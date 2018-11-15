Civil disobedience campaign against US Iran policy

By Jan Oberg

It’s high time for EU and NATO allies to develop a different policy on Iran. It must not only disagree diplomatically with the unethical and international law-violating U.S. primary and secondary sanctions. It must represent an alternative that clear isolates the U.S.

But do we see any signs that they are able to?

Do these countries actually have more political action permission and capacity – not to speak of intellectual capacity to think indepednently – than had, say, the Warsaw Pact countries vis-a-vis the Soviet Union at the time?

TFF director Jan Oberg on Iran’s PressTV, November 14, 2018: