PressInfo # 487: China, the new Silk Road and the Venice Art Biennale

TFF’s new multi-dimensional SPAR project

By Jan Oberg

Lund, Sweden – September 30, 2018

We’re switching to something more constructive…

You’ll receive new types of materials from TFF and in TFF PressInfos. We’re combining research with cultural production and building inter-cultural dialogue for the better world that will emerge once the U.S. Empire has dissolved.

TFF director and art photographer Jan Oberg has been invited by the European Cultural Center and Global Art Affairs Foundation to participate in the exhibition, Personal Structures – Open Borders at Palazzo Mora in the heart of Venice in the context of the Biennale 2019 (May 11- 24 November).

Oberg’s project is called SPAR – Silk Peace Art Road. It focuses on the new China-initiated Silk Road BRI – culture, people, ways of living and high-tech. (BRI = Belt and Road Initiative).

He will take pictures at different places, gather objects and utilize his archive photos from Shanghai to Venice – China, Myanmar, Kazakhstan, Iran, Somalia, Syria, Venice, etc.

And he will seek cooperation with local artists and art institutions as part of a peace cultural dialogue along the road.

This will result in three-dimensional installation of 4-5 meters in Venice which – with multimedia but mostly photography – will focus on the progress of the Orient and the decline of the Occident – a vision about a possible, better and more peaceful future.

– ”In times of fake, negativity and fear, the Silk Road project (Belt and Road Initiative, BRI), is the most constructive project one can explore. My project is gigantic, actually too big, and the Silk BRI is the world’s largest future project. I want to understand better what it is all about by going there. I’m curious what the world will look like with it in 2050 or so.

– I’m still not really able to understand that I have been invited to this prestigious world art event. OK, I have quite a few academic titles and publications but I am self-taught when it comes to art photography.

Connoisseurs would agree that the Venice Biennale is the most important manifestation of contemporary art. And I cannot think of a better environment than the beautiful Palazzo Mora near the Rialto Bridge and being there together with artists from all over the world – for 6 months and with more than 300 000 visitors.

And, finally, my two parallel lives – as peace researcher and art photographer – meet. And Oberg PhotoGraphics turn 10 at the same time as the exhibition in Venice opens.”

SPAR is the first direct cooperation between The Transnational Foundation for Peace and Future Research and Oberg PhotoGraphics.

The project will be documented through the process at Oberg’s Instagram page, here in TFF PressInfos, on the homepage and, finally, in a book.

And, of course, on The Transnational and its “China and Silk” section.

Are you curious to learn more?

Everything about SPAR here.

You are also welcome to contact me at 0046 738 525200 but better at WeChat ID janoberg – or oberg@transnational.org.

I am leaving for China on Monday October 1.

So in the coming months from TFF:

• Iran and the Middle East – yes, since it is building up to more political, economic, media propaganda and perhaps even military war.

• Nonviolence and alternative thinking and policies – yes. More needed than ever since the MIMAC, Military-Industrial Media Academic Complex is fighting furiously with its last energies.

• A new focus on the non-Western world, on the post-US/NATO world, on the Silk Road as the largest and by far most important future project.

In short, no more doom and gloom! Positive energy, visions, new ideas and principled policies – in contrast to US/NATO navel-gazing, self-isolation, militarism and kakistocratic soap opera politics.

If you believe such a positive multi-dimensional project on a totally independent basis is interesting and important, please share and…