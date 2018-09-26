President Trump’s disturbing speech at the UN: This not the time to just laugh!

By Farhang Jahanpour

continuously threatens other countries in contravention of the UN Charter's Article 2.4

















Jan Oberg’s comments

1. And the German delegates shook their heads when he talked about total energy dependence on Russia.

2. President Trump also violates the UN Charter Article 2.4 which stipulates that “All members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations.”

3. In this – disturbing – speech Trump also said: “The United States will not tell you how to live or work or worship. We only ask that you honor our sovereignty in return.”

So how then shall we interpret the US Empire’s policies for war and regime change, intervention, CIA and other foreign presence, blatant interference in other countries’ domestic affairs and elections, coup d’etats in dozens of countries since 1945. And who has threatened the sovereignty of the US?

4. If there is a speech that illustrates how the President – and thereby the US Administration at present – ca not possibly be trusted and is the singularly most dangerous to the world, this is it.

Here the full speech and here the highlight from the New York Times.