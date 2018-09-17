Bob Woodward on Trump in the White House: Fear!

Connect on Linked in

Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward has covered nine White Houses going back to President Richard Nixon and Watergate.

His latest book, “Fear: Trump in the White House,” is revelatory in its look at chaos and discord within the current administration as witnessed by those inside the West Wing.

In his first TV interview for his new book, Woodward talks with CBS News national security correspondent David Martin about the behavior of President Donald Trump and his staff that, his book suggests, may jeopardize America’s national or financial security.

