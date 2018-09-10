New TFF Associate: Tim Hayward – CV

Tim Hayward became a TFF Associate in September 2018

He is Director of the Just World Institute and Professor of Environmental Political Theory at the University of Edinburgh.

His academic work has focused on integrating ecological concerns into social and political theory. Publications in this field include the books Ecological Thought: An Introduction (Polity Press 1995) and Constitutional Environmental Rights (Oxford University Press, 2005).

More recent work has been for a book, soon to be published, on Global Justice and Finance.

A longstanding commitment to understanding and promoting the cause of human rights has informed his work. Until recently, this included support for organisations promoting humanitarian values in the world, but a series of discoveries – some of which are documented in his blog – led him to question the role of such organisations in producing misleading ideas in the West about the nature of “humanitarianism” that is manifest in support for military interventions.

His posts about ‘How We Were Misled About Syria’ – even by such reputed organisations as Amnesty International – drew these concerns to the attention of a wider public.

His academic work since has been shaped by a recognition that intellectuals need to take full responsibility for doing ‘due diligence’ on the claims about the world they take on trust from NGOs and journalistic sources.

His current research project is on the power of propaganda.

His blog posts in the series “How We Were Misled About Syria” include, to date:

How We Were Misled About Syria: Doctors Without Borders (MSF) (2016)

How We Were Misled About Syria: Amnesty International (2017)

How We Were Misled About Syria: Channel 4 News (2017)

How We Were Misled About Syria: George Monbiot of The Guardian (2018).

Many more related analyses and debates in Hayward’s blog.

Selected Recent Articles

2016 ‘A Global Right of Water’, Midwest Studies in Philosophy, XL: 217-233

2016 ‘Had We But World Enough, and Time: integrating the dimensions of global justice’, co-authored with Yukinori Iwaki, Critical Review of International Social and Political Philosophy 19.4: 383-399.

2016 ‘Ecological Space: the concept and its ethical significance’, in Steve Gardiner and Allen Thompson, eds, Oxford Handbook of Environmental Ethics, Oxford University Press.

2013 ‘Ecology, Ethics, and Global Justice’, in Ricardo Rozzi et al (eds), Linking Ecology and Ethics for a Changing World: Values, Philosophy, and Action, Springer.

2013 ‘On Prepositional Duties’, Ethics, 123.2: 264-291.

2012 ‘Ethics and Climate Change’, Nature: Climate Change, 2: 843-848.

2009 ‘International Political Theory and the Global Environment: Some Critical Questions for Liberal Cosmopolitans’, Journal of Social Philosophy, 40.2: 276-295.

2008 ‘On the Nature of Our Debt to the Global Poor’, Journal of Social Philosophy, 39.1: 1-19.

2007 ‘Human Rights Versus Emissions Rights: climate justice and the equitable distribution of ecological space’, Ethics and International Affairs 21.4: 431-450.

2006 ‘Ecological Citizenship: justice, rights, and the virtue of resourcefulness’, Environmental Politics 15.3: 435-446.

2006 ‘Global Justice and the Distribution of Natural Resources’, Political Studies 54.2: 349-369.