New TFF Associate: Thore Vestby CV

Curriculum vitae
Thore Vestby – born May 30, 1951 in Norway – became a TFF Associate in August 2018.
Occupation
Hon. Mayor, former MP, Chairman
Education
1972-2003 IT and business-related education by IBM in economy, sales, marketing and business development.
1971-1972 Military service
1968-1971 Gymnasium, mathematics and physics
1965-1968 High-school
Political positions
2017-2017 Member of Parliament, the Conservative Party (Højre).
2015- Honorary Mayor of Frogn in Mayors for Peace matters.
2013- 2017 Alternate and permanent MP from Akershus region,
2003-2015 Mayor Frogn
1997-1999 Chairman local party
1995-1999 Member of local council. Party Secretary.
Other positions
2018- External Expert Advisory Board in China-EU Green
2018- Board member Visit Drøbak
2017- Board member reginal 110-rescue
2016- Chairman Ichi Fund, Beijing
2013- Vice President Mayors for Peace
2010- 2015 Executive MoB, Mayors for Peace – Vision Campaign
1998-2003 Local and national leadership in youth sailing organisation.
Professional experience
2000-2003 Business Development Manager, Océ-Norge AS.
1997-2000 Key Account Manager at Océ-Norge AS.
1991-1997 Sales and marketing, AS EDB.
1981-1991 Operation Manager, installation manager, sales rep. and marketing. Agricultural Computing Center (Landbruksdata AS).
1972-1981 Computer operator, systems programmer, DB mngt. DataDrift AS.
Other info
Born and raised on a small farm. Sustainable from the roots.
Married, 2 adult children
Contact
Phone +47 94053163
Home address: Sorenskriver Qvigstadsvei 12, 1443 Drøbak – Norway.
Email: thvestby@gmail.com & thvestby@yc-ichifund.com
Social media: Facebook, WeChat, Twitter, Viber, Skype, WhatsApp, Telegram.