New TFF Associate: Thore Vestby CV

Curriculum vitae

Thore Vestby – born May 30, 1951 in Norway – became a TFF Associate in August 2018.

Occupation

Hon. Mayor, former MP, Chairman

Education

1972-2003 IT and business-related education by IBM in economy, sales, marketing and business development.

1971-1972 Military service

1968-1971 Gymnasium, mathematics and physics

1965-1968 High-school

Political positions

2017-2017 Member of Parliament, the Conservative Party (Højre).

2015- Honorary Mayor of Frogn in Mayors for Peace matters.

2013- 2017 Alternate and permanent MP from Akershus region,

2003-2015 Mayor Frogn

1997-1999 Chairman local party

1995-1999 Member of local council. Party Secretary.

Other positions

2018- External Expert Advisory Board in China-EU Green

2018- Board member Visit Drøbak

2017- Board member reginal 110-rescue

2016- Chairman Ichi Fund, Beijing

2013- Vice President Mayors for Peace

2010- 2015 Executive MoB, Mayors for Peace – Vision Campaign

1998-2003 Local and national leadership in youth sailing organisation.

Professional experience

2000-2003 Business Development Manager, Océ-Norge AS.

1997-2000 Key Account Manager at Océ-Norge AS.

1991-1997 Sales and marketing, AS EDB.

1981-1991 Operation Manager, installation manager, sales rep. and marketing. Agricultural Computing Center (Landbruksdata AS).

1972-1981 Computer operator, systems programmer, DB mngt. DataDrift AS.

Other info

Born and raised on a small farm. Sustainable from the roots.

Married, 2 adult children

Contact

Phone +47 94053163

Home address: Sorenskriver Qvigstadsvei 12, 1443 Drøbak – Norway.

Email: thvestby@gmail.com & thvestby@yc-ichifund.com

Social media: Facebook, WeChat, Twitter, Viber, Skype, WhatsApp, Telegram.