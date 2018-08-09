On Hiroshima & Nagasaki Days talk about the harm nuclear weapons do today without being used

By Jan Oberg

August 9, 2018

Let’s not use these days as if they were only history. These two cities do have museum that everyone on earth should visit – but the issue is not history. It’s is reality today, 73 years later.

While we must commemorate the victims and the destruction and never forget – because it must never happen again – the perspective must be updated.

This what this short video is about – and it also signals that TFF will do more videos as part of its educational and outreach work. We’re grateful if you share!

 

 

