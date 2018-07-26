Israel – now an apartheid state by law

Israel – now an apartheid state by law

 

By Miko Peled, TFF Associate

Video interview with Miko Peled of July 20, 2018

We strongly recommend that you go to Peled’s excellent blog, see his articles and video and read about his now classical book, “The General’s Son. Journey of an Israeli in Palestine.”

You’ll also find an interesting one on his recent visit to Iran and how people react to his going to Iran.

And why not subscribe to his blog? Here is civil courage, analytical mind, passion and truth in one, a man who knows – compare that with the mainstream media’s coverage of the issue that are his.

 

 

 

