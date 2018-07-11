NATO’s – bizarre – budget row: It should have more important things to discuss…

NATO’s – bizarre – budget row: It should have more important things to discuss…

 

By Jan Oberg and Michael Springman

… which is what we do here on PressTV’s “The Debate” on July 10, 2018.

See who U.S. diplomat, Michael Springman, is here on his homepage and here on Wikipedia.

 

 

3 Responses to "NATO’s – bizarre – budget row: It should have more important things to discuss…"

  1. Liz Milano   July 11, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    Not only ‘Danish ministers’, but the whole works. That’s why it is so important to study up and be relatively on top of events,

  2. Liz Milano   July 11, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    Who knows what they discuss over at NATO HQ. ? They tell us (sideliners) one thing and perhaps discuss a totally other thing, as in 1999 . Or is NATO much more transparent ?

    • Vibeke Larsen   July 11, 2018 at 4:08 pm

      Exactly!!!!! EU ARMY? The Danish ministers dont Say anything to us.

