✅ TFF Share Blog, News & Notes from 2021 till today

Find below TFF-related media mentions, comments, videos and social media posts published elsewhere but not on this homepage. We happen to catch and list only a fraction. Regarding video comments and debates, we recommend that you go to our Vimeo Channel, where many of them are reproduced.

Jan Oberg is a contributor to China Daily – 52 million daily clicks – and Global Times, CGTN and CCTV (the national television), China Investment, Xinhua News Agency and Wenzhou News – many of them both in English and Chinese editions.

Find them all here.

Furthermore, since April 2022, Oberg has been a regular columnist at the independent online daily, The Citizen, in India. Global Research often re-posts his articles, and since March 2020, The EurasiaReview (U.S.) has published many of his articles, and so does the unique multi-media agency Pressenza. Finally, he is a columnist with the Danish Arbejderen and an editorial writer at Transcend Media Service, TMS.

In contrast, mainstream Swedish, Danish or other Western media show no interest in Oberg’s analyses although most of them receive TFF PressInfo with everything he posts as the editor of The Transnational and on his online home and blog.

• • •

▪️ Steel City Scribblings by Philip Roddis, September 27, 2023

A year of lying about Nord Stream – based upon the TFF Summary/Article collection on the one-year anniversary.

▪️ We are sad to inform you of the passing of our dear friend and TFF Associate, Per Gahrton, who died at the age of 80 on September 19, 2023. I had the privilege of collaborating closely with Per years ago on two small books exploring the European Union’s potential as a project for peace. It was through his dedicated efforts that both books found their way into print.

Per was a stalwart in his commitment to piercing through the veils of the Military-Industrial-Media-Academic Complex (MIMAC), fearlessly exposing their deceptions with unwavering clarity. His instrumental role in founding the Green Party of Sweden in 1981 marked him as an idealistic and visionary force for alternative perspectives. Furthermore, his lifelong advocacy for the Palestinian people added yet another layer to his legacy as an agent of constant change for a more peaceful and just world.

Jan Oberg

▪️ Global Times, Beijing, September 6, 2023

US ‘new Cold War’ against China is self-destructive

▪️ Editorial – Transcend Media Service, TMS, August 7, 2023

Humanity Needs a Completely Different Peace and Security System in the Future

▪️ The Citizen, India, August 6, 2023

Give peace a chance.

▪️ Global Times, Beijing, August 1, 2023

Rather than the usual paradigm of security through arms, humanity needs a completely different peace and security system

▪️ Pressenza International PressAgency, July 30, 2023

Nonviolent journalism: A new book from Pressenza offers pathbreaking alternatives to the embedded militarism of the mainstream. Also on Transcend Media Service, TMS, here.

▪️ China Investment, July 2023

Towards a new peace and security thinking for the multipolar, cooperative and peaceful world

An unusually long article with a vision, featured on the front page as Cover Story of this distinguished Chinese official magazine.

▪️ SK Spravy – Slovakia, July 15, 2023

Prečo nikto nevyhrá vojnu proxy na Ukrajine a prečo sa musí a skončí vyjednaným riešením

▪️ RT “CrossTalk” with Peter Lavelle, July 13, 2023

NATO’s Epic Fall with Jan Oberg, Misty Winston, and Mike Jones.

▪️ Global Times, Beijing, July 13, 2023 & Transcend Media Service, TMS, July 13, 2023

US-Nordic Summit sees NATO expansion, confusion and repetition

▪️ China’s Xinhua News Agency in English, July 12, 2023

Three articles using quotes:

Interview: NATO’s policies are gross violation of its own charter, int’l law, says Swedish expert.

Roundup: NATO fails to give timetable for Ukraine membership at summit.

NATO summit sparks global security concern, internal rifts remain

▪️ China’s national television, CCTV, July 12, 2023

Three comments related to NATO’s Vilnius Summit

新闻直播间]瑞典智库学者表示 北约自诩防御联盟 却持续扩张引发冲突

Shared also by 163.com, CZTV.com, Jxnews.com.cn, Huanqui.com.

▪️ China Daily, July 10, 2023

NATO’s 30 years of conflict and provocation

▪️ The Citizen, India, July 8, 2023

NATO – 30 Years Of Conflict Provocations The North Atlantic Treaty Organization no longer argues or analyses, it postulates.

▪️Centro Studi Sereno Regis, May 4, 2023

Vertice NATO di Vilnius: 30 anni di provocazioni di conflitti

▪️ Transcend Media Service, July 3, 2023

NATO’s Vilnius Summit – 30 Years of Conflict Provocations

▪️ The Global Times, June 8, 2023

NATO office in Tokyo: Provocative and treaty-violating

▪️ The Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC), May 22, 2023

The Nordic Сountries: More Militarism and Confrontation Where Creativity, Security and Peace Were Eminently Possible

▪️ The Citizen, India, May 31, 2023

In Joining NATO Sweden & Finland Discard Human Security For Militarism

▪️ Wenzhou News, May 30, 2023

七国集团广岛峰会——西方衰落的里程碑?

(G7 in Hiroshima – Milestone of Western decline?)

▪️Global Times, May 27, 2023

Provocative NATO undermines security of the Nordic region

▪️Centro Studi sereno Regis, May 3, 2023

I media di stato dell’Occidente e la loro violenza in aumento: l’affare Hersh

▪️Transcend Media Service, TMS, May 1, 2023

The West’s State Media and Their Increasing Violence: The Hersh Affair

▪️The Citizen, India, April 24, 2023

Ukraine And The End Of World Militarism.

The list of failures of the EU and NATO gets longer by the week

▪️steel city scribblings, April 23, 2023

USA: “jump!” Denmark “How high?” – reposting Jan Oberg’s analysis of the Danish Broadcasting Corporation’s biased public service reporting by cancelling Seymour Hersh

▪️ Dissident Voice, April 21, 2023

The Danish Broadcasting Company Cancelled Seymour Hersh with Arguments Revealing its Conveniently Ignorant Role as the US Master’s Voice

▪️Global Times, April 14, 2023

Western imperial dominance and militarism will not settle Ukraine in peace

▪️Transcend Media Service, TMS, March 20, 2023

Peace and Conflict Resolution: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Seems More Intelligent Than Human Political Intelligence (PI)

▪️The Citizen, India, March 18, 2023

Artificial Intelligence Chat GPT Advocates Talks, Peace AI formula to end war

▪️Dissident Voice, March 17, 2023

It’s Your Right to Access Russian News and Analysis Sites in English if You Want

▪️China Daily, March 13, 2023

Latest Nord Stream theory ‘fake, dumb, improbable’: Swedish expert

▪️China Daily, March 13, 2023

Latest Nord Stream theory ‘fake, dumb, improbable’: Swedish expert

▪️Transcend Media Service, March 13, 2023

How stupid do they think we are? A small pro-Ukrainian grup in a yacht did whaaaaaat?

▪️China’s Tik-Tok – Douyin – March 10, 2023

I’ve never seen so much lying and so little intellectual input in what is being reported

▪️ITAR-TASS, Russia’s National News Agency, March 9, 2023

Шведский эксперт назвал фейком последнюю версию о взрывах на газопроводах в западных СМИ

(Swedish expert calls fake latest gas pipeline bombing story in Western media)

▪️China Global Television Network, CGTN, March 8, 2023

Live: Headline Buster – Report links U.S. to Nord Stream explosion, western media silent on coverage?

▪️China Daily, March 7, 2023

European experts question unusual silence over Nord Stream blasts

▪️Centro Studi Sereno Regis, March 6, 2023

Ucraina: 1 anno di guerra 30 anni di conflitto (prima parte)

▪️ Slovanské Noviny, SK Správy and Spolok Archa, February 27-March 1, 2023

Ukrajina: Jeden rok vojny na vrchole 30 rokov eskalácie konfliktov. Jediné potrebné prezbrojenie je intelektuálne a morálne – na všetkých stranách

▪️ Global Politics, 25:e februari, 2023

1 års krig ovanpå 30 års upptrappning av konflikter: Den enda upprustning som behövs är intellektuell och moralisk – på alla sidor

▪️ Dissident Voice, February 24, 2023

Ukraine: One Year of War on Top of 30 Years of Conflict Escalation

▪️ China Daily, February 24, 2023

Time to reflect on Russia-Ukraine conflict (video)

▪️ International Energy Transition, February 23, 2023

Ukraine: 1 year of war on top of 30 years of conflict escalation: The only re-armament needed is intellectual and moral – on all sides

▪️ The Energy News Beat, February 23, 2023

Ukraine: 1 year of war on top of 30 years of conflict escalation: The only re-armament needed is intellectual and moral – on all sides

▪️ CCTV, China National Television News, 21 February 2023

Comment concerning the destruction of Nord Stream,

▪️ CCTV, China National Television News, 21 February 2023

Comment concerning the war in Ukraine being a conflict between NATO and Russia

▪️ China Daily, February 20, 2023

Ukraine crisis: Think deeper or we all lose

▪️ China Daily, February 20, 2023

Experts take on Russia-Ukraine conflict

▪️Arrêt Sur Info, February 18, 2023

La Finlande et la Suède reçoivent le prix de la paix pour avoir demandé l’adhésion à l’OTAN

▪️The Citizen, India, February 18, 2023

Jan Oberg: Ukraine War: Think Deeper Or We All Lose

▪️Institute for Public Accuracy, IPA, February 17, 2023

News Release: NATO’s Sweden and Finland Campaign

▪️China Investment, January and February 2023

Jan Oberg: Looking ahead, where does trust come from? 展望未来 信任从何而来？

▪️Jan Oberg: Of course, Nordstream was blown up by the US and NATO allies: A US economic war on submissive allies. Written originally as a comment for the Xinhua News Agency. It has had a good distribution throughout Xinhua and, thus, in other media in China (Chinese and English News):

The Xinhua article with my comment, shortened, in Chinese.

U.S. blowing up Nord Stream pipelines “economic war” against European allies: Swedish expert

Roughly the same but with my video and under GlobaLink and

Two mobile versions on “Window on China and The World” – here and here.

This article was also appearing in China Daily on February 18, 2023, and in People’s Daily on February 14, 2023, quoted in parts together with other expert statements there on February 14, 2023, and used in different version on February 16, 2023, February 17, 2023,

▪️Global Politics, 18 februari, 2023

Hur fungerar demokratin i teori och praktik? Kan den förbättras?

▪️CommunistNews, February 2023

Jan Oberg, The Danish Government’s Last Visit to Ukraine – the West’s Last or Penultimate War? and Dissident Voice, February 10, 2023.

▪️Transcend Media Service, February 6, 2023

Jan Oberg, The Doomsday Clock: Deceptive and Rather an Indicator of US Foreign Policies

▪️CommunistNews, February 3, 2023

Lev Voronokov, Democracy in Theory and in Practice and also in Dissident Voice, February 3, 2023

▪️ Human Wrongs Watch, January 25, 2023

Written as Transcend editorial, January 23, 2023

The West is militarising itself to death for a second time

+ at JUST International Movement for a Just World, Trendradars.

▪️ Global Times, January 5, 2023

Two reasons that Europe would be forced to decouple from the US

▪️ China Daily, November 18, 2022

NATO shouldn’t be a bloc on road to peace

▪️China Investment, November 2022

The West’s “Sanctionitis,” Militarism and Other Self-destructive Impulses

西方的“制裁炎”、军事主义和其他自我毁灭式冲动

▪️ Centro Studi Sereno Regis, October 6, 2022

La sanzionite deperisce l’Europa

▪️ Arrêt Sur Info, 09 octobre 2022

Le prix Nobel des droits de l’homme de l’OTAN 2022

▪️ Eurasia Press & News, Romania – no date

Who sabotaged Nord Stream gas pipelines?

▪️ Transcend Media Service, TMS, October 3, 2022

Sanctionitis Bringing Europe Down (Editorial).

▪️ Countercurrents, September 30, 2022

Who sabotaged Nord Stream Gas Pipelines? By John Avery

▪️ Centro Studi Sereno Regis, September 30, 2022

Donna, vita, libertà – In memoria di Mahsa Amini – Parte 1

Donna, vita, libertà – In memoria di Mahsa Amini – Parte 1

▪️ Kimpa Vita Press, September 29, 2022

Biden and Nuland Promised to Destroy Nordstream before the Russian Invasion

▪️ Steigan.no and Antiglobalisten, July 30, 2022

Det er tåpelig av Finland og Sverige å gå med i NATO og ignorere konsekvensene and here.

▪️ ChinaSquare.be, July 27, 2022

Commentaar bij sluiting Centrum Mensenrechten VU Amsterdam

▪️ China Investment, July 18, 2022

【观察与思考】从战争到和平的经济思维｜中国投资

▪️ Strategic Culture Foundation, July 16, 2022

As the U.S. Funnels Money and Arms to Ukraine, Independent Media Faces Pressure to Parrot the Official Narrative

▪️ Centro Studi Sereno Regis, July 13, 2022

Perché la NATO è antiquata, pericolosa e merita di essere abolita

▪️ China Daily – July 13, 2022

NATO displays self-laudatory militarism

▪️Yerepouni News and Eurasia Review, July 12, 2022

Why NATO Is Outdated, Dangerous And Deserves To Be Abolished – OpEd

▪️Xinhua News Agency, July 1, 2022

NATO expansion only begets confrontation, threatening global security

A series of views from around the world on NATO’s Madrid Summit, one of them being Jan Oberg’s.

▪️Perspective South, interview with Jan Oberg, June 24, 2022

Why are we moving away from dialogue and diplomacy? (One of several in a series).

▪️Arrêt Sur Info, June 22, 2022

Comment la Finlande et la Suède sont-elles entrées dans l’OTAN?

▪️ Swords To Ploughshares, Ireland, June 22, 2022

EU Militarisation Irish Neutrality & the War in Ukraine: the Case for Peace

A conversation between Jan Oberg (Director of the TFF-Transnational Foundation for Peace and Future Research, Sweden) Eamon Rafter (World Beyond War, Ireland and SToP) and Niamh Ni Bhriain, Programme Coordinator War and Pacification at the Transnational Institute, The Netherlands.

▪️ Point de vue Suisse, June 20, 2022

Comment la Finlande et la Suède sont-elles entrées dans l’OTAN?

▪️ China Daily – June 6, 2022

Global challenge: US decline without war

▪️ Ray McGovern homepage, May 31, 2022

Catch-up Reading; Oberg is excellent (you won’t find him in the NYT)

▪️ TFF May 30, 2022 – Pressenza International Press Agency.

Very happy to see that TFF materials have been re-published by this distinguished alternative media no less than 350 times in the last few years.

▪️ People’s Daily Online, May 25, 2022

NATO expansion bid another example of West exacerbating conflict: Danish researcher

▪️ Consortium News, May 16, 2022

Ukraine: Foolish for Finland & Sweden to Join NATO

▪️ TFF May 12, 2022 – “It is foolish for Finland and Sweden to join NATO and ignore both the real causes and consequences” was reproduced in these media, among others:

Tankernas Trädgaard, Sweden – ZNet, the US – The Future of Freedom Foundation, the US – Arbejderen, Denmark – Tibaert, The Netherlands – Ueberdenken, Germany – ConsortiumNews, the US – Novelkingdom1News, Nigeria – Phil Ebersole’s Blog, the US – Altindx, the US – Russia News Now, Russia – American Committee for US-Russia Accord, the US – AntiNuclear Net, Australia – Nuclear News Net – Jenny Piper Blog, Sweden – RT, Spanish – Scheerpost, the US; Defend Democracy Press, Attivismo.info in Italy,

It also led to a conversations/commenting or interviews on RT (Russia Today), PressTV, Iran; China National Television, CCTV, this panel discussion on China’s CGTN special program “The Point With Liu Xin,” DataBase Italia,

▪️ China Daily, April 14, 2022

Outdated NATO not a defensive body

▪️ The Citizen, New Delhi, April 12, 2022

Why NATO should be dissolved. It’s outdated and not defensive

▪️ Global Times, April 1, 2022, in Chinese

奥贝里：北约应从俄乌冲突中吸取这些教训 (Oberg: NATO should learn these lessons from the Russia-Ukraine conflict)

▪️ CCTV News Client – China Central Television, March 30, 2022

Danish academic: NATO’s eastward expansion is totally wrong NATO should be disbanded

▪️ Transcend Media Service, Editorial, March 21, 2022, & “Other News,” same date and Dissident Voice, March 28;

NATO/Russia Conflict in Ukraine: The West’s Spinal Cord Reaction Will Prove Extremely Self-Destructive

▪️ Russia And The West, March 6, 2022

Jan Oberg: NATO-Expansion: Blinken och Stoltenberg ljuger avsiktligt och media låter dem hållas.

▪️Centro Studio Sereno Regis, March 3, 2022

La Russia non doveva bombardare l’Ucraina: c’erano alternative

▪️Muslim Network TV in the US, February 25, 2022

A conversation about Russia-Ukraine escalation (beginning 17:30 into the program).

▪️Eurasia Review, February 25, 2022

There were alternatives: Why Russia should not have bombed Ukraine – OpEd

▪️PressTV, “Spotlight” Iran – February 25, 2022

NATO’s eastward expansion crossed red lines – A conversation with Eliah Magnier

▪️ IFOR Schweiz – MIR Suisse, February 25, 2022

Ukraine Konflikt: hätte, wäre, sollte, könnte,…

▪️PressTV, Iran – February 23, 2022

The U.S. imposes sanctions on Russian banks, elites over Ukraine tensions – Comments by Jan Oberg

▪️Numerous websites since it was published – more than we can list here:

NATO Expansion: Blinken and Stoltenberg lie intentionally and the media let them get away with it

▪️Security Dialogues, Skopje North Macedonia, Vol. 12, No. 2, 2021 – Published in February 2022

Chapter 2: Jan Oberg, The Corona – An Opportunity to Replace Militarist Security With Common and Human Security.

▪️Steel City Scribblings, January 24, 2022

Ukraine and the West’s lies

▪️ Dissident Voice, January 22, 2022

Ukraine: The West Has Paved the Road to War with Lies

▪️Centro Studi Sereno Regis, 20 Gennaio 2022

Ucraine: L’occident ha spianato la strada alla Guerra con menzigne

▪️Kimpa Vita Press & Publishers, January 19, 2021

Ukraine: The West has paved the road to war with lies – Transcend.

▪️Human Wrongs Watch, January 18, 2022

Ukraine: The West Has Paved the Road to War with Lies

▪️Green Pass News, Italy, January 17, 2022

Allargamento della NATO: Blinken e Stoltenberg mentono volontariamente ei media giocheranno

▪️Aktuelle Nachrichten, January 17, 2022

NATO-Erweiterung: Blinken und Stoltenberg lügen vorsätzlich, und die Medien spielen mit

▪️ Gift am Himmel, January 16, 2022

NATO-Erweiterung: Blinken und Stoltenberg lügen vorsätzlich, und die Medien spielen mit

▪️ Global Research, January 14, 2022

NATO Expansion: Blinken and Stoltenberg Lie Intentionally and the Media Applauds

▪️Communist News, January 14, 2022

NATO Expansion: Blinken and Stoltenberg Lie Intentionally and the Media Let Them

▪️ Counterinformation, January 14, 2022

NATO Expansion: Blinken and Stoltenberg Lie Intentionally and the Media Applauds

▪️China Daily, January 14, 2022

Nuclear control needs more than statement

▪️Dissident Voice, January 14, 2022

NATO Expansion: Blinken and Stoltenberg Lie Intentionally and the Media Let Them

▪️XinhuaNet – China’s News Agency, January 1, 2022

Any country that isolates China would end up isolating itself, experts say

A conversation with new TFF Associate Dr. Peter Peverelli and his colleagues.

▪️In memoriam Ellen Frank (1946 – 2021), former TFF Associate who died on December 16, 2021

Ellen Frank, 75, Artist and Teacher

▪️ChinaSquare.be, December 14, 2021

Een onovertroffen pad naar welvaart (en vrede)? Based on this article.

▪️ Eurasia Review and Earth Soldier, December 12, 2021, Op-Ed

Fredrik Heffermehl, The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize: Freedom For The Press Or For The US?

▪️Global Times, Beijing, November 16, 2021

Interview Part 2: West should learn about China with an open mind before making judgments

▪️Centro Studi Sereno Regis, October 30, 2021

Occidente, immagine del nemico e psichiatria

▪️The Third International Conference on Peace and Conflict Resolution, Faculty of Global Studies, Tehran’s University, October 18-20, 2021

Gordon Dumoulin, Peter Peverelli, Thore Vestby and Jan Oberg run a panel on the West’s “China Cold War Agenda And Why It Must Stop” – 75 minutes by Zoom. Dr Peverelli reports it on the Cross Cultural Human Rights Centre’s homepage.

▪️Global Times, Beijing, October 18, 2021

Interview Part 1: How does Western ‘accusation industry’ operate against China?

▪️Aftenposten, Oslo, September 27, 2021

Fredrik Heffermehl on a new Norwegian security policy

▪️Cross Cultural Human Rights Centre, Vrije Universiteit, Amsterdam, September 25, 2021

International Seminar on Human Rights Violations caused by U.S. Military Intervention of Afghanistan mentions Dr Peter Peverelli’s cooperation with TFF

▪️Lära för fred (Learning for peace), September 16, 2021

Mention of the six Jan Oberg lectures, the one on nuclarism in particular

▪️Centro Studi Sereno Regis, September 15, 2021

11 settembre 20 anni dopo: che cosa avrebbero dovuto fare gli USA

▪️Wolfgang Hirn, ChinaHirn. Der Unabhängige Newsletter, September 15, 2021

Linke Kritik am Mainstream (about TFF’s China reports)

▪️Center for Research on Globalisation, September 11, 2021

Re-posting Jan Oberg’s “September 11 Twenty Years Later. What the US Should Have Done”

▪️Bevara Alliansfriheten, September 2021

Link to Jan Oberg’s article (in Swedish) about Sweden’s participation in the war on Afghanistan

▪️ 2021, Security Dialogues Journal / Безбедносни дијалози

The Corona – An Opportunity to Replace Militarist Security with Common and Human Security

▪️Iran’s PressTV, September 11, 2021

Conversation about today 20 years after 9/11

▪️Nova Makedonija, September 4, 2021

Large interview with Jan Oberg in Macedonia’s leading newspaper – online as well as printed edition

– causing lots of positive reactions on TFF Associate Biljana Vankovska’s Facebook profile.

▪️MKD.MK in Skope, Macedonia, September 2, 2021

Jan Oberg participates in a panel presenting Biljana Vankovska’s pathbreaking book, “NATO Membership: On the Front line” that we have presented on The Transnational here. This caused a lot of reactions on Dr Vankovska’s Facebook profile here and here.

The book launch marked the beginning of the international conference in Ohrid, “The Post-Covid-10 World: Old and New Responses to Uncertainties and Challenges” which was arranged by the Faculty of Philosophy, Institute for Security, Defence and Peace, at University “Ss Cyril and Methodius,” September 2-4, 2021.

▪️Interview with Jan Oberg in Res Publica, Macedonia, August 31, 2021

Јан Оберг: Драга Македонијо, не ги ставај сите јајца во една кошница, почни да чекориш со две нозе

Interestingly, rapidly over 950 reactions, 44 comments and 100 shares…

▪️MKD.MK in Skope, Macedonia, August 31, 2021

Interview with Jan Oberg in Skopje about Macedonia and the world

Created unusually many reactions on Facebook, here TFF Associate Biljana Vankovska’s profile.

▪️TFF Associate, Biljana Vankovska, on Facebook, August 30, 2021

▪️China News, August 27, 2021

丹麦学者奥贝里批驳：涉华报道已成“指责产业” – also referred to The Teller Report

▪️ShanghaiEye makes use of the CCTV news item, August 27, 2021

Paying for media’s negative coverage is part of the West’s China Cold War agenda

▪️Centro Studi Sereno Regis, August 27, 2021

Afghanistan e manipolazione dei media mainstream

▪️The Global Herald, August 26, 2021

Western media’s ‘China accusation industry’ threatens free media: Expert

▪️CGTN – China’s global news channel, August 26, 2021

Western media’s ‘China accusation industry’ threatens free media: Expert and here on YouTube

▪️CCTV Plus, August 26, 2021

Western media’s China “accusation industry” threatens free media, public discussion: scholar

▪️CCTV – China’s National Television news program, August 26, 2021

Short mention on prime time television of TFF’s Smokescreen report

– reaching between 500 million and 1 billion people

▪️Eurasia News, August 23, 2021

Jan Oberg – “Truth, Accuracy In Media – OpEd”

▪️ Knut – Lindelöf.nu – August 18, 2021

Jan Öberg – “State Of The World” interview

▪️ eFolket Eskilstuna Tidning, August 18, 2021

“State of the World” – Terje Alnes intervjuar freds-och konfliktforskaren Jan Öberg, som maner til felles samarbeid om globale utfordringer.

▪️ Steigan.no, Norway, August 18, 2021

Jan Øberg “State of the World” – refers to a video interview and to TFFF’s “Smokescreen” Report

▪️ Spartakus. no, Norway, introduction to a video conversation, August 17, 2021

Video “State of the World” on Spartakus’ YouTube Channel

▪️ Eurasia Review. News & Analysis, August 17, 2021

Reprint of Jan Oberg’s “US-Afghanistan August 15, 2021: Eight Conclusions And The Mean Words ‘What Was It We Said All The Time?” as Op-Ed

▪️ Transcend Media Service, August 16, 2021

Reproduces TFF’s entire “Behind the Smokescreen” report

▪️ The Cross Cultural Human Rights Centre, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, August 7, 2021

Mentions TFF Smokescreen report under the heading “Have human rights become a major foreign policy weapon?”

▪️ Pressenza International Press Agency, August 12, 2021

Seminars in the DNS-TFF series: # 5 on “The Balkans And The Purpose of NATO”

▪️ TFF on FindGlocal

▪️ Peter Peverelli, LinkedIn, August 9, 2021

Peter Peverelli posted TFF’s “Behind the Smokescreen” Report with a very thoughtful comment

▪️ Helsemagasinet Vitenskap & Fornuft, Oslo, July 6, 2021

Jan Oberg – Fortsatt kald krig eller partnerskap med Kina?

▪️ Eurasia Review, June 21, 2021

Lend self-destructive US a hand

▪️ Föredrag av Jan Öberg för Drøbak Rotary-klub i Norge, 9. juni 2021 – på svenska

Vad kan fred tänkas vara? Hur tänker vi? Varför har samtalet om fred försvunnit?

▪️ DNS The Necessary Teacher Training College, June 1, 2021

Third seminar with Jan Oberg on the MIMAC – The Military-Industrial Media Academic Complex

Earlier and forthcoming seminars – Register now

▪️ SP – Solidarité & Progrès – Le Parti de Travail Humain, May 31, 2021

Forum international : le Xinjiang tel que je l’ai vu

▪️ Steigan.no, 30. maj 2021

Xinjiang og mere til: Stol ikke på mainstreammedier under sterk påvirkning av USA

▪️ JUST – International Movement for a Just World, May 28, 2021

Reposting TFF’s report in extenso

▪️ Nørd News, May 25, 2021

The Xinjiang report does not justify a new Cold War, warns the Swedish group

▪️Spartakus online magazine, Norway, May 25, 2021

Terje Alnes interviews TFF Board member, Thore Vestby

Vi må snakke mer om Kina (We must talk more about China) and on YouTube here.

▪️ CGTN, Beijing, May 21, 2021

Xinjiang report doesn’t justify a new Cold War, warns Swedish research group

Paul Barber talks with Jan Oberg

▪️ CGTN, Beijing, May 21, 2021

CGTN Conversations: MIMAC, S.1169 and the U.S.-led Western propaganda on Xinjiang

Abhishek Bhaya speak with Gordon Dumoulin, Thore Vestby and Jan Oberg

And here on CGTN’s YouTube Channel. Also on Twitter here and here.

▪️ Global Times, Beijing, May 21, 2021

‘Genocide accusation of China nonsense,’ belittles those who suffer such crimes: scholars

Article about a 4 hour seminar in which TFF’s Dumoulin, Vestby and Oberg participated together with many other Western and Chinese scholars.

▪️ Li Yigang in Curacao Chronicle, May 20, 2021

Beautiful Xinjiang should not be smeared by lies

▪️ China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA) & Chongang Institute of Financial Studies at Renmin University of China, May 20, 2021

“Xinjiang in My Eyes” International Forum on Zoom

▪️ Pressenza – International Press Agency, May 20, 2021

STOP this Cold War on China ! – reprint of TFF PressInfo # 628

▪️ PressReader – China Daily, Hong Kong, May 19, 2021

Report on Xinjiang ‘genocide’ dismissed

▪️ China Daily – Global Edition – basically the same report as Ecns.cn below, May 19, 2021

Western report on Xinjiang gets debunked

▪️ Ecns.cn in Beijing – Scholars from Xinjiang University and Academy of Social Sciences refer favourably to TFF’s report, May 19, 2021

Western report on Xinjiang gets debunked

▪️ Pearls And Irritations, May 18, 2021

Darkness in a propagandised state risks war with China – links to TFF’s Xinjiang report as “worth reading”

▪️ Global Times, China, May 17, 2021

‘Independent Xinjiang report’ full of bias, dubious sources; Nordic think tank questions its credibility after Western media’s problematic coverage

▪️ China.org.cn’s page on Facebook, May 17, 2021

Summmary of TFF’s first report

▪️ Pressenza – International Press Agency, May 17, 2021

Highlighting TFF report on Xinjiang

▪️ Derimot.no in Norway, May 16, 2021

Links to our Xinjiang report

▪️ Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The People’s Republic of China, May 15, 2021

Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng: Whoever Heard of Such a Genocide in the World! – mention of TFF’s report

About the minister here.

▪️ RT – DR, May 15, 2021

“Voreingenommene Anti-China-Agenda”: Friedens-Thinktank widerspricht US-Bericht über Uiguren

▪️ Xiakedao – one of the essential WeChat public accounts of The People’s Daily, May 14, 2021

【解局】深度揭秘！美加炮制新疆“种族灭绝”黑幕 = [Solution] In-depth secret! The U.S. and Canada concoct the “genocide” in Xinjiang

▪️ Consulate-General of the PRC in Rio de Janeiro, May 14, 2021

Re-posting of the entire TFF report on Xinjiang

▪️CGTN, China’s global English-language TV channel on YouTube, May 14, 2021

Danish scholar: Report by U.S., Canadian think tanks on Xinjiang is full of lies

▪️ DefenceNewsNG – Nigeria, May 14, 2021

Danish scholar: Report by U.S., Canadian think tanks on Xinjiang is full of lies

▪️ T-House@thouse_opinions China state-affiliated media on Twitter, May 13, 2021

The data in the report on #Xinjiang released by @NewlinesInst and @TheRWCHR were full of falsehoods and had no academic basis, said Danish scholar @janoberg.

▪️ Second course with Jan Oberg, TFF, May 13, 2021

“Militarism fuels climate crisis” – with more info and registration and the video lecture to be discussed.

The second course of the DNS series will be held on the 13th of May, 16:00-17:30 (GMT+2).

▪️ The Global Herald, May 13, 2021

Danish scholar: Report by U.S., Canadian think tanks on Xinjiang is full of lies

▪️ The English PLA Daily, May 13, 2021

Nordic think tank discredits US-led report on Xinjiang as propaganda

▪️Colin Mackerras at Pearls & Irritations, Australia, May 13, 2021

Mike Pompeo and “The Xinjiang Genocide Determination”

Mackerras, a world expert on China, writes of TFF’s report that it is“the most detailed and scholarly report so far questioning Pompeo’s “Determination”.

▪️ BN Portal, Bosnia-Hercegovina, May 13, 2021

Švedska fondacija o falsifikovanim podacima američkog izveštaja o Sinđijangu

▪️The Consulate-General of The People’s Republic of China in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 12, 2021

Posted the entire TFF report on its homepage

▪️ Embassy of China in Stockholm, May 12, 2021

Posts the entire report on its homepage

▪️Ecns.cn and Xinhua News Agency, May 12, 2021

Nordic think tank discredits U.S.-led report on Xinjiang as propaganda

▪️Spartakus online magazine, Norway, May 11, 2021

Terje Alnes interviews TFF Board member, Thore Vestby

Vi må snakke om Kina (We must talk about China)

▪️Centro Studi Sereno Regis, Italy, May 11, 2021

Fermare la guerra fredda alla Cina e diventare partner – per il bene comune dell’umanità

▪️China’s government spokesperson’s answer to Reuters about Xinjiang (and a US-led video conference on it), May 11, 2021

The Chinese Embassy in Malaysia’s Facebook pages, mentioning TFF and other sources.

▪️ The B&FT Online, Ghana, May 10, 2021

Things to know about all the lies on Xinjiang: How have they come about?

▪️ If you are unable to address TFF’s analysis in substantive terms, you take to personal attacks, name-calling and emotional propaganda: Muhammad Idrees Ahmad on Twitter, May 10, 2021. He is a senior editor at the Newlines Magazine published by the Newlines Institute whose report on Xinjiang we have criticised:

And: “@janoberg You are a “peace researcher” who spends his time whitewashing mass crimes for authoritarian states?” and “TFF, a group of Putin and Xi-admiring propagandists and conspiracy theorists…genocide-deniers and pro-authoritarian conspiracy theorists.”

Thanks for the appreciation!

▪️People’s Daily, May 10, 2021

European analysts question credibility of ‘Xinjiang Uygur genocide’ report

▪️ Global Security in the US, May 10, 2021

Refers to Chinese government spokesperson’s mention of TFF’s analysis

▪️Spokesperson发言人办公室@MFA_China, May 10, 2021

Sweden-based TFF stressed “report” on genocide in Xinjiang lacks credibility and the relevant US think tank has obvious political aims. On Twitter and one Facebook.

▪️ The World News, May 9, 2021

Il report europeo che confuta il genocidio nello Xinjiang • Article about TFF’s Xinjiang report

▪️Monthly Review, May 8, 2021

Reproduces the entire TFF Report on Xinjiang

▪️CCTV, China’s Central Television accessible to one billion people, May 7, 2021

Five minutes about TFF’s analysis of the documentation underlying the genocide accusation – Xinjiang – against China, interview with Jan Oberg.

▪️ China Radio International – CRI Italiano – May 7, 2021

Gli studiosi europei confutano la teoria del “genocidio” nel Xinjiang

▪️ CGTN, China, May 7, 2021

Nordic analysis calls out propaganda nature of U.S. report on Xinjiang

▪️ Jan Oberg on his personal blog, May 7, 2021

It’s time leading environment activists address militarism as a major problem

▪️ Il Gionale, Milan, May 6, 2021

Il report europeo che confuta il genocidio nello Xinjiang

Un documento realizzato da accademici europei per la Transnational Foundation for Peace and Future Research confuta l’esistenza del genocidio nello Xinjiang

▪️ Lindelöf Nu, 5:e maj 2021

Meningslösa utfrågningar

▪️ Global Politics, 5:e maj, 2021

I rubrikerna – Folkmord i Xinjiang som agenda – en summering

▪️ China Daily, April 30, 2021

TFF’s Xinjiang analysis mentioned in “Things to Know about All the Lies on Xinjiang”

▪️ Ecns.cn, China, April 30, 2021

Nordic think tank discredits U.S.-led report on Xinjiang as propaganda

▪️ Embassy of China in the Netherlands, April 30, 2021

This TFF analysis shows why the report alleging genocide in #Xinjiang by Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy is problematic.

▪️ China Daily, Hong Kong, and China Watch Institute, April 30, 2021

Things to know about all the lies on Xinjiang: How have they come about? – mention of TFF’s report

▪️Mike Norman Economics, April 30, 2021

The Xinjiang Genocide Determination As Agenda…

▪️ XinhuaNet – China’s News Agency in Copenhagen, Apriul 29, 2021

Nordic think tank discredits U.S.-led report on Xinjiang as propaganda

▪️Sina English – Weibo, April 29, 2021

Nordic think tank discredits U.S.-led report on Xinjiang as propaganda

▪️ CGTN, China, April 29, 2021

European analysts question credibility of ‘Xinjiang Uygur genocide’ report

▪️ China’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman, Twitter, April 28, 2021

Take a look at this TFF analysis about Xiniang and three other tweets here.

▪️ Transcend, April 29, 2021

TFF’s report re-posted in its entirety

▪️涉疆谎言是如何产生的? April 25, 2021

China Daily, Chinese edition mentions TFF’s Xinjiang Report

▪️ KNTS Suriname Dagblad

Mention of TFF’s Xinjiang Report

▪️ In memoriam

Maj Britt Theorin – International Peace Bureau, IPB, April 2021

In memoriam: Maj Britt Theorin (1932-2021)

A dear friend of TFF’s founder and TFF Associate over decades. Heartfelt thanks, Maj Britt!

▪️ Thore Vestby, TFF Board member, March 26, in South China Morning Post, SCMP:

Why Europe shouldn’t fall for American hype against China’s belt and road plan.

The US is bent on discrediting China in Europe. It pressures allies not to buy Huawei technology but ignores claims it spied on Germany. And it condemns Chinese detention camps but forgets the havoc it has wrought after September 11.

▪️ Eurasia New, March 2, 2021

How China won its war on poverty

▪️ In memoriam

Else Hammerich (1936-2021) who died on March 20, 2021

Else became an adviser to TFF in 1998 and board member 2001 to August 2006 – always a dear friend of Jan Oberg and Christina Spännar. Jan and Else conducted seminars in both Dharamshala, India, and in Bujumbura, Burundi, together. And else founded the Danish Centre for Conflict Resolution with inspiration from TFF.

Here Wikipedia and here her TFF page.

▪️Fars News Agency, March 21, 2021

“Algorithm New Word for Censorship” by Social Media Networks

▪️ In memoriam

Gunnar Adler-Karlsson, former TFF Associate

Birger Schlaug, Tidningen Syre, 14:e januari 2021

Gunnar Adler Karlsson – En politisk livgivare har dött

1933-2020. Gunnar – GAK – var en mycket viktig inspiration för Jan Öberg från mitten av 1970-talet, inte minst med den utomordentligt visionära “Lärobok för 80-talet” (1976). Gunnar var också i många år TFF Associate.

▪️In memoriam

Sir Brian Urquhart, The Guardian, January 4, 2021

Sir Brian Urquhart obituary (1919-2021)

After our collaboration with Sir Brian in The Great Peace Journey, he became a friend and TFF Associate. We feel deeply honoured and privileged to have been allowed to tap his wisdom as the unique lifelong peacemaker he was.