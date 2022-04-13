✅ TFF Miniblog, News & Notes 2021-2022

Find here TFF-related media mentions, comments, videos and social media posts published elsewhere but not on this homepage.

▪️ China Daily, April 14, 2022

Outdated NATO not a defensive body

▪️ The Citizen, New Delhi, April 12, 2022

Why NATO should be dissolved. It’s outdated and not defensive

▪️ Global Times, April 1, 2022, in Chinese

奥贝里：北约应从俄乌冲突中吸取这些教训 (Oberg: NATO should learn these lessons from the Russia-Ukraine conflict)

▪️ CCTV News Client – China Central Television, March 30, 2022

Danish academic: NATO’s eastward expansion is totally wrong NATO should be disbanded

▪️ Transcend Media Service, Editorial, March 21, 2022, & “Other News,” same date and Dissident Voice, March 28;

NATO/Russia Conflict in Ukraine: The West’s Spinal Cord Reaction Will Prove Extremely Self-Destructive

▪️ Russia And The West, March 6, 2022

Jan Oberg: NATO-Expansion: Blinken och Stoltenberg ljuger avsiktligt och media låter dem hållas.

▪️Centro Studio Sereno Regis, March 3, 2022

La Russia non doveva bombardare l’Ucraina: c’erano alternative

▪️Muslim Network TV in the US, February 25, 2022

A conversation about Russia-Ukraine escalation (beginning 17:30 into the program).

▪️PressTV, “Spotlight” Iran – February 25, 2022

NATO’s eastward expansion crossed red lines – A conversation with Eliah Magnier

▪️PressTV, Iran – February 23, 2022

The U.S. imposes sanctions on Russian banks, elites over Ukraine tensions – Comments by Jan Oberg

▪️Numerous websites since it was published – more than we can list here:

NATO Expansion: Blinken and Stoltenberg lie intentionally and the media let them get away with it

▪️Security Dialogues, Skopje North Macedonia, Vol. 12, No. 2, 2021 – Published in February 2022

Chapter 2: Jan Oberg, The Corona – An Opportunity to Replace Militarist Security With Common and Human Security.

▪️Steel City Scribblings, January 24, 2022

Ukraine and the West’s lies

▪️ Dissident Voice, January 22, 2022

Ukraine: The West Has Paved the Road to War with Lies

▪️Centro Studi Sereno Regis, 20 Gennaio 2022

Ucraine: L’occident ha spianato la strada alla Guerra con menzigne

▪️Kimpa Vita Press & Publishers, January 19, 2021

Ukraine: The West has paved the road to war with lies – Transcend.

▪️Human Wrongs Watch, January 18, 2022

Ukraine: The West Has Paved the Road to War with Lies

▪️Green Pass News, Italy, January 17, 2022

Allargamento della NATO: Blinken e Stoltenberg mentono volontariamente ei media giocheranno

▪️Aktuelle Nachrichten, January 17, 2022

NATO-Erweiterung: Blinken und Stoltenberg lügen vorsätzlich, und die Medien spielen mit

▪️ Gift am Himmel, January 16, 2022

NATO-Erweiterung: Blinken und Stoltenberg lügen vorsätzlich, und die Medien spielen mit

▪️ Global Research, January 14, 2022

NATO Expansion: Blinken and Stoltenberg Lie Intentionally and the Media Applauds

▪️Communist News, January 14, 2022

NATO Expansion: Blinken and Stoltenberg Lie Intentionally and the Media Let Them

▪️ Counterinformation, January 14, 2022

NATO Expansion: Blinken and Stoltenberg Lie Intentionally and the Media Applauds

▪️China Daily, January 14, 2022

Nuclear control needs more than statement

▪️Dissident Voice, January 14, 2022

NATO Expansion: Blinken and Stoltenberg Lie Intentionally and the Media Let Them

▪️XinhuaNet – China’s News Agency, January 1, 2022

Any country that isolates China would end up isolating itself, experts say

A conversation with new TFF Associate Dr. Peter Peverelli and his colleagues.

▪️In memoriam Ellen Frank (1946 – 2021), former TFF Associate who died on December 16, 2021

Ellen Frank, 75, Artist and Teacher

▪️ChinaSquare.be, December 14, 2021

Een onovertroffen pad naar welvaart (en vrede)? Based on this article.

▪️ Eurasia Review and Earth Soldier, December 12, 2021, Op-Ed

Fredrik Heffermehl, The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize: Freedom For The Press Or For The US?

▪️Global Times, Beijing, November 16, 2021

Interview Part 2: West should learn about China with an open mind before making judgments

▪️Centro Studi Sereno Regis, October 30, 2021

Occidente, immagine del nemico e psichiatria

▪️The Third International Conference on Peace and Conflict Resolution, Faculty of Global Studies, Tehran’s University, October 18-20, 2021

Gordon Dumoulin, Peter Peverelli, Thore Vestby and Jan Oberg run a panel on the West’s “China Cold War Agenda And Why It Must Stop” – 75 minutes by Zoom. Dr Peverelli reports it on the Cross Cultural Human Rights Centre’s homepage.

▪️Global Times, Beijing, October 18, 2021

Interview Part 1: How does Western ‘accusation industry’ operate against China?

▪️Aftenposten, Oslo, September 27, 2021

Fredrik Heffermehl on a new Norwegian security policy

▪️Cross Cultural Human Rights Centre, Vrije Universiteit, Amsterdam, September 25, 2021

International Seminar on Human Rights Violations caused by U.S. Military Intervention of Afghanistan mentions Dr Peter Peverelli’s cooperation with TFF

▪️Lära för fred (Learning for peace), September 16, 2021

Mention of the six Jan Oberg lectures, the one on nuclarism in particular

▪️Centro Studi Sereno Regis, September 15, 2021

11 settembre 20 anni dopo: che cosa avrebbero dovuto fare gli USA

▪️Wolfgang Hirn, ChinaHirn. Der Unabhängige Newsletter, September 15, 2021

Linke Kritik am Mainstream (about TFF’s China reports)

▪️Center for Research on Globalisation, September 11, 2021

Re-posting Jan Oberg’s “September 11 Twenty Years Later. What the US Should Have Done”

▪️Bevara Alliansfriheten, September 2021

Link to Jan Oberg’s article (in Swedish) about Sweden’s participation in the war on Afghanistan

▪️Iran’s PressTV, September 11, 2021

Conversation about today 20 years after 9/11

▪️Nova Makedonija, September 4, 2021

Large interview with Jan Oberg in Macedonia’s leading newspaper – online as well as printed edition

– causing lots of positive reactions on TFF Associate Biljana Vankovska’s Facebook profile.

▪️MKD.MK in Skope, Macedonia, September 2, 2021

Jan Oberg participates in a panel presenting Biljana Vankovska’s pathbreaking book, “NATO Membership: On the Front line” that we have presented on The Transnational here. This caused a lot of reactions on Dr Vankovska’s Facebook profile here and here.

The book launch marked the beginning of the international conference in Ohrid, “The Post-Covid-10 World: Old and New Responses to Uncertainties and Challenges” which was arranged by the Faculty of Philosophy, Institute for Security, Defence and Peace, at University “Ss Cyril and Methodius,” September 2-4, 2021.

▪️Interview with Jan Oberg in Res Publica, Macedonia, August 31, 2021

Јан Оберг: Драга Македонијо, не ги ставај сите јајца во една кошница, почни да чекориш со две нозе

▪️MKD.MK in Skope, Macedonia, August 31, 2021

Interview with Jan Oberg in Skopje about Macedonia and the world

▪️TFF Associate, Biljana Vankovska, on Facebook, August 30, 2021

▪️China News, August 27, 2021

丹麦学者奥贝里批驳：涉华报道已成“指责产业” – also referred to The Teller Report

▪️ShanghaiEye makes use of the CCTV news item, August 27, 2021

Paying for media’s negative coverage is part of the West’s China Cold War agenda

▪️Centro Studi Sereno Regis, August 27, 2021

Afghanistan e manipolazione dei media mainstream

▪️The Global Herald, August 26, 2021

Western media’s ‘China accusation industry’ threatens free media: Expert

▪️CGTN – China’s global news channel, August 26, 2021

Western media’s ‘China accusation industry’ threatens free media: Expert and here on YouTube

▪️CCTV Plus, August 26, 2021

Western media’s China “accusation industry” threatens free media, public discussion: scholar

▪️CCTV – China’s National Television news program, August 26, 2021

Short mention on prime time television of TFF’s Smokescreen report

▪️Eurasia News, August 23, 2021

Jan Oberg – “Truth, Accuracy In Media – OpEd”

▪️ Knut – Lindelöf.nu – August 18, 2021

Jan Öberg – “State Of The World” interview

▪️ eFolket Eskilstuna Tidning, August 18, 2021

“State of the World” – Terje Alnes intervjuar freds-och konfliktforskaren Jan Öberg, som maner til felles samarbeid om globale utfordringer.

▪️ Steigan.no, Norway, August 18, 2021

Jan Øberg “State of the World” – refers to a video interview and to TFFF’s “Smokescreen” Report

▪️ Spartakus. no, Norway, introduction to a video conversation, August 17, 2021

Video “State of the World” on Spartakus’ YouTube Channel

▪️ Eurasia Review. News & Analysis, August 17, 2021

Reprint of Jan Oberg’s “US-Afghanistan August 15, 2021: Eight Conclusions And The Mean Words ‘What Was It We Said All The Time?” as Op-Ed

▪️ Transcend Media Service, August 16, 2021

Reproduces TFF’s entire “Behind the Smokescreen” report

▪️ The Cross Cultural Human Rights Centre, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, August 7, 2021

Mentions TFF Smokescreen report under the heading “Have human rights become a major foreign policy weapon?”

▪️ Pressenza International Press Agency, August 12, 2021

Seminars in the DNS-TFF series: # 5 on “The Balkans And The Purpose of NATO”

▪️ Peter Peverelli, LinkedIn, August 9, 2021

Peter Peverelli posted TFF’s “Behind the Smokescreen” Report with a very thoughtful comment

▪️ Helsemagasinet Vitenskap & Fornuft, Oslo, July 6, 2021

Jan Oberg – Fortsatt kald krig eller partnerskap med Kina?

▪️ Eurasia Review, June 21, 2021

Lend self-destructive US a hand

▪️ Föredrag av Jan Öberg för Drøbak Rotary-klub i Norge, 9. juni 2021 – på svenska

Vad kan fred tänkas vara? Hur tänker vi? Varför har samtalet om fred försvunnit?

▪️ DNS The Necessary Teacher Training College, June 1, 2021

Third seminar with Jan Oberg on the MIMAC – The Military-Industrial Media Academic Complex

▪️ SP – Solidarité & Progrès – Le Parti de Travail Humain, May 31, 2021

Forum international : le Xinjiang tel que je l’ai vu

▪️ Steigan.no, 30. maj 2021

Xinjiang og mere til: Stol ikke på mainstreammedier under sterk påvirkning av USA

▪️ JUST – International Movement for a Just World, May 28, 2021

Reposting TFF’s report in extenso

▪️ Nørd News, May 25, 2021

The Xinjiang report does not justify a new Cold War, warns the Swedish group

▪️Spartakus online magazine, Norway, May 25, 2021

Terje Alnes interviews TFF Board member, Thore Vestby

Vi må snakke mer om Kina (We must talk more about China) and on YouTube here.

▪️ CGTN, Beijing, May 21, 2021

Xinjiang report doesn’t justify a new Cold War, warns Swedish research group

Paul Barber talks with Jan Oberg

▪️ CGTN, Beijing, May 21, 2021

CGTN Conversations: MIMAC, S.1169 and the U.S.-led Western propaganda on Xinjiang

Abhishek Bhaya speak with Gordon Dumoulin, Thore Vestby and Jan Oberg

And here on CGTN’s YouTube Channel. Also on Twitter here and here.

▪️ Global Times, Beijing, May 21, 2021

‘Genocide accusation of China nonsense,’ belittles those who suffer such crimes: scholars

Article about a 4 hour seminar in which TFF’s Dumoulin, Vestby and Oberg participated together with many other Western and Chinese scholars.

▪️ Li Yigang in Curacao Chronicle, May 20, 2021

Beautiful Xinjiang should not be smeared by lies

▪️ China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA) & Chongang Institute of Financial Studies at Renmin University of China, May 20, 2021

“Xinjiang in My Eyes” International Forum on Zoom

▪️ Pressenza – International Press Agency, May 20, 2021

STOP this Cold War on China ! – reprint of TFF PressInfo # 628

▪️ PressReader – China Daily, Hong Kong, May 19, 2021

Report on Xinjiang ‘genocide’ dismissed

▪️ China Daily – Global Edition – basically the same report as Ecns.cn below, May 19, 2021

Western report on Xinjiang gets debunked

▪️ Ecns.cn in Beijing – Scholars from Xinjiang University and Academy of Social Sciences refer favourably to TFF’s report, May 19, 2021

Western report on Xinjiang gets debunked

▪️ Pearls And Irritations, May 18, 2021

Darkness in a propagandised state risks war with China – links to TFF’s Xinjiang report as “worth reading”

▪️ Global Times, China, May 17, 2021

‘Independent Xinjiang report’ full of bias, dubious sources; Nordic think tank questions its credibility after Western media’s problematic coverage

▪️ China.org.cn’s page on Facebook, May 17, 2021

Summmary of TFF’s first report

▪️ Pressenza – International Press Agency, May 17, 2021

Highlighting TFF report on Xinjiang

▪️ Derimot.no in Norway, May 16, 2021

Links to our Xinjiang report

▪️ Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The People’s Republic of China, May 15, 2021

Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng: Whoever Heard of Such a Genocide in the World! – mention of TFF’s report

About the minister here.

▪️ RT – DR, May 15, 2021

“Voreingenommene Anti-China-Agenda”: Friedens-Thinktank widerspricht US-Bericht über Uiguren

▪️ Xiakedao – one of the essential WeChat public accounts of The People’s Daily, May 14, 2021

【解局】深度揭秘！美加炮制新疆“种族灭绝”黑幕 = [Solution] In-depth secret! The U.S. and Canada concoct the “genocide” in Xinjiang

▪️ Consulate-General of the PRC in Rio de Janeiro, May 14, 2021

Re-posting of the entire TFF report on Xinjiang

▪️CGTN, China’s global English-language TV channel on YouTube, May 14, 2021

Danish scholar: Report by U.S., Canadian think tanks on Xinjiang is full of lies

▪️ DefenceNewsNG – Nigeria, May 14, 2021

Danish scholar: Report by U.S., Canadian think tanks on Xinjiang is full of lies

▪️ T-House@thouse_opinions China state-affiliated media on Twitter, May 13, 2021

The data in the report on #Xinjiang released by @NewlinesInst and @TheRWCHR were full of falsehoods and had no academic basis, said Danish scholar @janoberg.

▪️ Second course with Jan Oberg, TFF, May 13, 2021

“Militarism fuels climate crisis” – with more info and registration and the video lecture to be discussed.

The second course of the DNS series will be held on the 13th of May, 16:00-17:30 (GMT+2).

▪️ The Global Herald, May 13, 2021

Danish scholar: Report by U.S., Canadian think tanks on Xinjiang is full of lies

▪️ The English PLA Daily, May 13, 2021

Nordic think tank discredits US-led report on Xinjiang as propaganda

▪️Colin Mackerras at Pearls & Irritations, Australia, May 13, 2021

Mike Pompeo and “The Xinjiang Genocide Determination”

Mackerras, a world expert on China, writes of TFF’s report that it is“the most detailed and scholarly report so far questioning Pompeo’s “Determination”.

▪️ BN Portal, Bosnia-Hercegovina, May 13, 2021

Švedska fondacija o falsifikovanim podacima američkog izveštaja o Sinđijangu

▪️The Consulate-General of The People’s Republic of China in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 12, 2021

Posted the entire TFF report on its homepage

▪️ Embassy of China in Stockholm, May 12, 2021

Posts the entire report on its homepage

▪️Ecns.cn and Xinhua News Agency, May 12, 2021

Nordic think tank discredits U.S.-led report on Xinjiang as propaganda

▪️Spartakus online magazine, Norway, May 11, 2021

Terje Alnes interviews TFF Board member, Thore Vestby

Vi må snakke om Kina (We must talk about China)

▪️Centro Studi Sereno Regis, Italy, May 11, 2021

Fermare la guerra fredda alla Cina e diventare partner – per il bene comune dell’umanità

▪️China’s government spokesperson’s answer to Reuters about Xinjiang (and a US-led video conference on it), May 11, 2021

The Chinese Embassy in Malaysia’s Facebook pages, mentioning TFF and other sources.

▪️ The B&FT Online, Ghana, May 10, 2021

Things to know about all the lies on Xinjiang: How have they come about?

▪️ If you are unable to address TFF’s analysis in substantive terms, you take to personal attacks, name-calling and emotional propaganda: Muhammad Idrees Ahmad on Twitter, May 10, 2021. He is a senior editor at the Newlines Magazine published by the Newlines Institute whose report on Xinjiang we have criticised:

And: “@janoberg You are a “peace researcher” who spends his time whitewashing mass crimes for authoritarian states?” and “TFF, a group of Putin and Xi-admiring propagandists and conspiracy theorists…genocide-deniers and pro-authoritarian conspiracy theorists.” Thanks for the appreciation!

▪️ Global Security in the US, May 10, 2021

Refers to Chinese government spokesperson’s mention of TFF’s analysis

▪️Spokesperson发言人办公室@MFA_China, May 10, 2021

Sweden-based TFF stressed “report” on genocide in Xinjiang lacks credibility and the relevant US think tank has obvious political aims. On Twitter and one Facebook.

▪️ The World News, May 9, 2021

Il report europeo che confuta il genocidio nello Xinjiang • Article about TFF’s Xinjiang report

▪️Monthly Review, May 8, 2021

Reproduces the entire TFF Report on Xinjiang

▪️CCTV, China’s Central Television accessible to one billion people, May 7, 2021

Five minutes about TFF’s analysis of the documentation underlying the genocide accusation – Xinjiang – against China, interview with Jan Oberg.

▪️ China Radio International – CRI Italiano – May 7, 2021

Gli studiosi europei confutano la teoria del “genocidio” nel Xinjiang

▪️ CGTN, China, May 7, 2021

Nordic analysis calls out propaganda nature of U.S. report on Xinjiang

▪️ Jan Oberg on his personal blog, May 7, 2021

It’s time leading environment activists address militarism as a major problem

▪️ Il Gionale, Milan, May 6, 2021

Il report europeo che confuta il genocidio nello Xinjiang

Un documento realizzato da accademici europei per la Transnational Foundation for Peace and Future Research confuta l’esistenza del genocidio nello Xinjiang

▪️ Lindelöf Nu, 5:e maj 2021

Meningslösa utfrågningar

▪️ Global Politics, 5:e maj, 2021

I rubrikerna – Folkmord i Xinjiang som agenda – en summering

▪️ China Daily, April 30, 2021

TFF’s Xinjiang analysis mentioned in “Things to Know about All the Lies on Xinjiang”

▪️ Ecns.cn, China, April 30, 2021

Nordic think tank discredits U.S.-led report on Xinjiang as propaganda

▪️ Embassy of China in the Netherlands, April 30, 2021

This TFF analysis shows why the report alleging genocide in #Xinjiang by Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy is problematic.

▪️ China Daily, Hong Kong, and China Watch Institute, April 30, 2021

Things to know about all the lies on Xinjiang: How have they come about? – mention of TFF’s report

▪️Mike Norman Economics, April 30, 2021

The Xinjiang Genocide Determination As Agenda…

▪️ XinhuaNet – China’s News Agency in Copenhagen, Apriul 29, 2021

Nordic think tank discredits U.S.-led report on Xinjiang as propaganda

▪️Sina English – Weibo, April 29, 2021

Nordic think tank discredits U.S.-led report on Xinjiang as propaganda

▪️ CGTN, China, April 29, 2021

European analysts question credibility of ‘Xinjiang Uygur genocide’ report

▪️ China’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman, Twitter, April 28, 2021

Take a look at this TFF analysis about Xiniang and three other tweets here.

▪️ Transcend, April 29, 2021

TFF’s report re-posted in its entirety

▪️涉疆谎言是如何产生的? April 25, 2021

China Daily, Chinese edition mentions TFF’s Xinjiang Report

▪️ KNTS Suriname Dagblad

Mention of TFF’s Xinjiang Report

▪️ In memoriam

Maj Britt Theorin – International Peace Bureau, IPB, April 2021

In memoriam: Maj Britt Theorin (1932-2021)

A dear friend of TFF’s founder and TFF Associate over decades. Heartfelt thanks, Maj Britt!

▪️ Thore Vestby, TFF Board member, March 26, in South China Morning Post, SCMP:

Why Europe shouldn’t fall for American hype against China’s belt and road plan.

The US is bent on discrediting China in Europe. It pressures allies not to buy Huawei technology but ignores claims it spied on Germany. And it condemns Chinese detention camps but forgets the havoc it has wrought after September 11.

▪️ In memoriam

Else Hammerich (1936-2021) who died March 20, 2021

Else became an adviser to TFF in 1998 and board member 2001 to August 2006 – always a dear friend of Jan Oberg and Christina Spännar. Jan and Else conducted seminars in both Dharamshala, India, and in Bujumbura, Burundi, together. And else founded the Danish Centre for Conflict Resolution with inspiration from TFF.

Here Wikipedia and here her TFF page.

▪️Fars News Agency, March 21, 2021

“Algorithm New Word for Censorship” by Social Media Networks

▪️ In memoriam

Gunnar Adler-Karlsson, former TFF Associate

Birger Schlaug, Tidningen Syre, 14:e januari 2021

Gunnar Adler Karlsson – En politisk livgivare har dött

1933-2020. Gunnar – GAK – var en mycket viktig inspiration för Jan Öberg från mitten av 1970-talet, inte minst med den utomordentligt visionära “Lärobok för 80-talet” (1976). Gunnar var också i många år TFF Associate.

▪️In memoriam

Sir Brian Urquhart, The Guardian, January 4, 2021

Sir Brian Urquhart obituary (1919-2021)

After our collaboration with Sir Brian in The Great Peace Journey, he became a friend and TFF Associate. We feel deeply honoured and privileged to have been allowed to tap his wisdom as the unique lifelong peacemaker he was.