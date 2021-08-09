⏰ Seminars in the DNS-TFF series: # 5 on “The Balkans And The Purpose of NATO”

The six DNS/TFF Peace & Justice seminars during 2021

Jan Oberg has been invited by the Denmark-based Necessary Teacher Training College (DNS) to introduce six topics that are then discussed at a one-hour Zoom session with people at the College. Fortunately, it is also open to anyone anywhere in the world.

Seminar # 5 “The Balkans And The Purpose Of NATO” – August 12, 2021

A major work is “Yugoslavia – What Should Have Been Done?” by Johan Galtung, Jan Oberg and Håkan Wiberg. It’s a freely accessible blog with about 2300 A4-equivalent pages written during the 1990s dissolution years and published as they were written back then.

Seminar # 4 – “China, the Belt & Road Initiative and the West”

July 8, 2021 at 16:00 CET

When it comes to the China, you can always browse and look around at The Transnational – the section called China and Silk for much more knowledge and inspiration.

And the discussion that followed

Seminar # 3 – “The Military-Industrial-Media-Academic Complex” – June 9, 2021

The discussion that followed

Seminar # 2 – “How Militarism Fuels Climate Change”

The discussion- Seminar # 2

Seminar # 1 – “The World After The Corona”

The discussion on Facebook Live – Seminar # 1

Nadezda from DNS moderating the discussion

This discussion mentions as a central issue that the Corona must lead to changes in our national militarized security thinking. TFF has produced the Declaration “Convert Military Expenditures To Global Problem-Solving” about that necessary change. With a sense of urgency, we ask you to read and sign and share.

