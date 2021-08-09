✅ TFF Miniblog, News & Notes 2021

Find here TFF-related media mention, comments, videos and social media posts published elsewhere but not on this homepage.

▪️ TFF on FindGlocal

▪️ Peter Peverelli, LinkedIn, August 9, 2021

Peter Peverelli posted TFF’s “Behind the Smokescreen” Report with a very thoughtful comment

▪️ Helsemagasinet Vitenskap & Fornuft, Oslo, July 6, 2021

Jan Oberg – Fortsatt kald krig eller partnerskap med Kina?

▪️ Eurasia Review, June 21, 2021

Lend self-destructive US a hand

▪️ Föredrag av Jan Öberg för Drøbak Rotary-klub i Norge, 9. juni 2021 – på svenska

Vad kan fred tänkas vara? Hur tänker vi? Varför har samtalet om fred försvunnit?

▪️ DNS The Necessary Teacher Training College, June 1, 2021

Third seminar with Jan Oberg on the MIMAC – The Military-Industrial Media Academic Complex

Earlier and forthcoming seminars – Register now

▪️ SP – Solidarité & Progrès – Le Parti de Travail Humain, May 31, 2021

Forum international : le Xinjiang tel que je l’ai vu

▪️ Steigan.no, 30. maj 2021

Xinjiang og mere til: Stol ikke på mainstreammedier under sterk påvirkning av USA

▪️ JUST – International Movement for a Just World, May 28, 2021

Reposting TFF’s report in extenso

▪️ Nørd News, May 25, 2021

The Xinjiang report does not justify a new Cold War, warns the Swedish group

▪️Spartakus online magazine, Norway, May 25, 2021

Terje Alnes interviews TFF Board member, Thore Vestby

Vi må snakke mer om Kina (We must talk more about China) and on YouTube here.

▪️ CGTN, Beijing, May 21, 2021

Xinjiang report doesn’t justify a new Cold War, warns Swedish research group

Paul Barber talks with Jan Oberg

▪️ CGTN, Beijing, May 21, 2021

CGTN Conversations: MIMAC, S.1169 and the U.S.-led Western propaganda on Xinjiang

Abhishek Bhaya speak with Gordon Dumoulin, Thore Vestby and Jan Oberg

And here on CGTN’s YouTube Channel. Also on Twitter here and here.

▪️ Global Times, Beijing, May 21, 2021

‘Genocide accusation of China nonsense,’ belittles those who suffer such crimes: scholars

Article about a 4 hour seminar in which TFF’s Dumoulin, Vestby and Oberg participated together with many other Western and Chinese scholars.

▪️ Li Yigang in Curacao Chronicle, May 20, 2021

Beautiful Xinjiang should not be smeared by lies

▪️ China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA) & Chongang Institute of Financial Studies at Renmin University of China, May 20, 2021

“Xinjiang in My Eyes” International Forum on Zoom

▪️ Pressenza – International Press Agency, May 20, 2021

STOP this Cold War on China ! – reprint of TFF PressInfo # 628

▪️ PressReader – China Daily, Hong Kong, May 19, 2021

Report on Xinjiang ‘genocide’ dismissed

▪️ China Daily – Global Edition – basically the same report as Ecns.cn below, May 19, 2021

Western report on Xinjiang gets debunked

▪️ Ecns.cn in Beijing – Scholars from Xinjiang University and Academy of Social Sciences refer favourably to TFF’s report, May 19, 2021

Western report on Xinjiang gets debunked

▪️ Pearls And Irritations, May 18, 2021

Darkness in a propagandised state risks war with China – links to TFF’s Xinjiang report as “worth reading”

▪️ Global Times, China, May 17, 2021

‘Independent Xinjiang report’ full of bias, dubious sources; Nordic think tank questions its credibility after Western media’s problematic coverage

▪️ China.org.cn’s page on Facebook, May 17, 2021

Summmary of TFF’s first report

▪️ Pressenza – International Press Agency, May 17, 2021

Highlighting TFF report on Xinjiang

▪️ Derimot.no in Norway, May 16, 2021

Links to our Xinjiang report

▪️ Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The People’s Republic of China, May 15, 2021

Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng: Whoever Heard of Such a Genocide in the World! – mention of TFF’s report

About the minister here.

▪️ RT – DR, May 15, 2021

“Voreingenommene Anti-China-Agenda”: Friedens-Thinktank widerspricht US-Bericht über Uiguren

▪️ Xiakedao – one of the essential WeChat public accounts of The People’s Daily, May 14, 2021

【解局】深度揭秘！美加炮制新疆“种族灭绝”黑幕 = [Solution] In-depth secret! The U.S. and Canada concoct the “genocide” in Xinjiang

▪️ Consulate-General of the PRC in Rio de Janeiro, May 14, 2021

Re-posting of the entire TFF report on Xinjiang

▪️CGTN, China’s global English-language TV channel on YouTube, May 14, 2021

Danish scholar: Report by U.S., Canadian think tanks on Xinjiang is full of lies

▪️ DefenceNewsNG – Nigeria, May 14, 2021

Danish scholar: Report by U.S., Canadian think tanks on Xinjiang is full of lies

▪️ T-House@thouse_opinions China state-affiliated media on Twitter, May 13, 2021

The data in the report on #Xinjiang released by @NewlinesInst and @TheRWCHR were full of falsehoods and had no academic basis, said Danish scholar @janoberg.

▪️ Second course with Jan Oberg, TFF, May 13, 2021

“Militarism fuels climate crisis” – with more info and registration and the video lecture to be discussed.

The second course of the DNS series will be held on the 13th of May, 16:00-17:30 (GMT+2).

▪️ The Global Herald, May 13, 2021

Danish scholar: Report by U.S., Canadian think tanks on Xinjiang is full of lies

▪️ The English PLA Daily, May 13, 2021

Nordic think tank discredits US-led report on Xinjiang as propaganda

▪️Colin Mackerras at Pearls & Irritations, Australia, May 13, 2021

Mike Pompeo and “The Xinjiang Genocide Determination”

Mackerras, a world expert on China, writes of TFF’s report that it is“the most detailed and scholarly report so far questioning Pompeo’s “Determination”.

▪️ BN Portal, Bosnia-Hercegovina, May 13, 2021

Švedska fondacija o falsifikovanim podacima američkog izveštaja o Sinđijangu

▪️The Consulate-General of The People’s Republic of China in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 12, 2021

Posted the entire TFF report on its homepage

▪️ Embassy of China in Stockholm, May 12, 2021

Posts the entire report on its homepage

▪️Ecns.cn and Xinhua News Agency, May 12, 2021

Nordic think tank discredits U.S.-led report on Xinjiang as propaganda

▪️Spartakus online magazine, Norway, May 11, 2021

Terje Alnes interviews TFF Board member, Thore Vestby

Vi må snakke om Kina (We must talk about China)

▪️Centro Studi Sereno Regis, Italy, May 11, 2021

Fermare la guerra fredda alla Cina e diventare partner – per il bene comune dell’umanità

▪️China’s government spokesperson’s answer to Reuters about Xinjiang (and a US-led video conference on it), May 11, 2021

The Chinese Embassy in Malaysia’s Facebook pages, mentioning TFF and other sources.

▪️ The B&FT Online, Ghana, May 10, 2021

Things to know about all the lies on Xinjiang: How have they come about?

▪️ If you are unable to address TFF’s analysis in substantive terms, you take to personal attacks, name-calling and emotional propaganda: Muhammad Idrees Ahmad on Twitter, May 10, 2021. He is a senior editor at the Newlines Magazine published by the Newlines Institute whose report on Xinjiang we have criticised:

And: “@janoberg You are a “peace researcher” who spends his time whitewashing mass crimes for authoritarian states?” and “TFF, a group of Putin and Xi-admiring propagandists and conspiracy theorists…genocide-deniers and pro-authoritarian conspiracy theorists.” Thanks for the appreciation!

▪️ Global Security in the US, May 10, 2021

Refers to Chinese government spokesperson’s mention of TFF’s analysis

▪️Spokesperson发言人办公室@MFA_China, May 10, 2021

Sweden-based TFF stressed “report” on genocide in Xinjiang lacks credibility and the relevant US think tank has obvious political aims. On Twitter and one Facebook.

▪️ The World News, May 9, 2021

Il report europeo che confuta il genocidio nello Xinjiang • Article about TFF’s Xinjiang report

▪️Monthly Review, May 8, 2021

Reproduces the entire TFF Report on Xinjiang

▪️CCTV, China’s Central Television accessible to one billion people, May 7, 2021

Five minutes about TFF’s analysis of the documentation underlying the genocide accusation – Xinjiang – against China, interview with Jan Oberg.

▪️ China Radio International – CRI Italiano – May 7, 2021

Gli studiosi europei confutano la teoria del “genocidio” nel Xinjiang

▪️ CGTN, China, May 7, 2021

Nordic analysis calls out propaganda nature of U.S. report on Xinjiang

▪️ Jan Oberg on his personal blog, May 7, 2021

It’s time leading environment activists address militarism as a major problem

▪️ Il Gionale, Milan, May 6, 2021

Il report europeo che confuta il genocidio nello Xinjiang

Un documento realizzato da accademici europei per la Transnational Foundation for Peace and Future Research confuta l’esistenza del genocidio nello Xinjiang

▪️ Lindelöf Nu, 5:e maj 2021

Meningslösa utfrågningar

▪️ Global Politics, 5:e maj, 2021

I rubrikerna – Folkmord i Xinjiang som agenda – en summering

▪️ China Daily, April 30, 2021

TFF’s Xinjiang analysis mentioned in “Things to Know about All the Lies on Xinjiang”

▪️ Ecns.cn, China, April 30, 2021

Nordic think tank discredits U.S.-led report on Xinjiang as propaganda

▪️ Embassy of China in the Netherlands, April 30, 2021

This TFF analysis shows why the report alleging genocide in #Xinjiang by Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy is problematic.

▪️ China Daily, Hong Kong, and China Watch Institute, April 30, 2021

Things to know about all the lies on Xinjiang: How have they come about? – mention of TFF’s report

▪️Mike Norman Economics, April 30, 2021

The Xinjiang Genocide Determination As Agenda…

▪️ XinhuaNet – China’s News Agency in Copenhagen, Apriul 29, 2021

Nordic think tank discredits U.S.-led report on Xinjiang as propaganda

▪️Sina English – Weibo, April 29, 2021

Nordic think tank discredits U.S.-led report on Xinjiang as propaganda

▪️ CGTN, China, April 29, 2021

European analysts question credibility of ‘Xinjiang Uygur genocide’ report

▪️ China’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman, Twitter, April 28, 2021

Take a look at this TFF analysis about Xiniang and three other tweets here.

▪️ Transcend, April 29, 2021

TFF’s report re-posted in its entirety

▪️涉疆谎言是如何产生的? April 25, 2021

China Daily, Chinese edition mentions TFF’s Xinjiang Report

▪️ KNTS Suriname Dagblad

Mention of TFF’s Xinjiang Report

▪️ In memoriam

Maj Britt Theorin – International Peace Bureau, IPB, April 2021

In memoriam: Maj Britt Theorin (1932-2021)

A dear friend of TFF’s founder and TFF Associate over decades. Heartfelt thanks, Maj Britt!

▪️ Thore Vestby, TFF Board member, March 26, in South China Morning Post, SCMP:

Why Europe shouldn’t fall for American hype against China’s belt and road plan.

The US is bent on discrediting China in Europe. It pressures allies not to buy Huawei technology but ignores claims it spied on Germany. And it condemns Chinese detention camps but forgets the havoc it has wrought after September 11.

▪️ In memoriam

Else Hammerich (1936-2021) who died March 20, 2021

Else became an adviser to TFF in 1998 and board member 2001 to August 2006 – always a dear friend of Jan Oberg and Christina Spännar. Jan and Else conducted seminars in both Dharamshala, India, and in Bujumbura, Burundi, together. And else founded the Danish Centre for Conflict Resolution with inspiration from TFF.

Here Wikipedia and here her TFF page.

▪️Fars News Agency, March 21, 2021

“Algorithm New Word for Censorship” by Social Media Networks

▪️ In memoriam

Gunnar Adler-Karlsson, former TFF Associate

Birger Schlaug, Tidningen Syre, 14:e januari 2021

Gunnar Adler Karlsson – En politisk livgivare har dött

1933-2020. Gunnar – GAK – var en mycket viktig inspiration för Jan Öberg från mitten av 1970-talet, inte minst med den utomordentligt visionära “Lärobok för 80-talet” (1976). Gunnar var också i många år TFF Associate.

▪️In memoriam

Sir Brian Urquhart, The Guardian, January 4, 2021

Sir Brian Urquhart obituary (1919-2021)

After our collaboration with Sir Brian in The Great Peace Journey, he became a friend and TFF Associate. We feel deeply honoured and privileged to have been allowed to tap his wisdom as the unique lifelong peacemaker he was.